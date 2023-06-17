GREENSBORO, N.C. — Days after graduating from high school, former Eisenhower distance runner Nathan Johnson still had some obstacles to clear.
Johnson cleared them with ease Saturday to win the 2,000-meter steeplechase at the adidas Outdoor Nationals track and field meet. His time of 6 minutes, 19.61 seconds was nearly eight seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Legendary Eisenohwer track coach Phil English hopes the meet can be a springboard for Johnson to get some attention from college track coaches.
The Cadet was a two-time state qualifier in track and cross country.
SENIOR LEGION BASEBALL
Beetles ride big inning to win
The Yakima Pepsi Beetles shelled the Sumner-based Reality Sports 18U with 12 runs in the fourth inning on their way to a 13-3 victory on Saturday in the Bob Garretson Memorial Tournament at Parker Faller Field.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Davis grad Nathan Gonzalez started the Beetles' run of eight straight hitters to reach base. Two singles, two hit by pitches, a walk and an error helped keep the conga line moving around the diamond before Hunter Varela cleared the bases with a triple. With Varela scoring on a balk, the bases were mercifully empty, but not for long. A single and a fly out were followed by a walk, a double and five singles before a strikeout ended the inning.
Gonzalez was one of four Beetles with two hits, and one of four with two runs scored. The former Pirate started the game on the mound, giving up a pair of earned runs over two innings. Sunnyside teammates J'Den Briones and Simon Johnston pitched the final three frames.
The Beetles (6-10) will travel to The Dalles for a pair of games on Tuesday.
Yakima highlights: Diego Arteaga 2-3, 2B, 2 runs; Nathan Gonzlaez 2-3, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kaden Taylor 2-2, two runs RBI; Branson Rozier 2-3 2 runs, RBI; Jacob Rettig 2-3, 3 RBI, 1 run; Hunter Varela 1-3, 3B, 3 RBI, 1 run.
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins fall again in Victoria
VICTORIA, B.C. — Yakima Valley’s offense got in gear too late in a lopsided 11-4 loss to Victoria on Saturday.
The Pippins trailed 6-0 in the fourth inning before a Jace Phelan two-run home run, but the HarbourCats countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to keep Yakima Valley at bay.
Phelan drove in another run in the sixth, but Victoria responded again with two more runs in the bottom of the inning.
Derek McNary got the start, giving up six runs over three innings, before Joey Harmon gave up five more over the following three innings. Andy Evans closed it out with a pair of scoreless innings.
The loss is the fifth straight game the Pippins have allowed eight or more runs, and fourth time in the last seven they’ve allowed at least 10.
Yakima Valley can avoid a sweep when its three-game series draws to a close at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
Yakima Valley highlights: Jace Phelan 3-4, HR, 3RBI; Gabe Villaflor 2-4, 1 run.
MEN'S SOCCER
Hoppers roll again
SEATTLE — Led by a pair of former Sunnyside standouts, Yakima United continued its tear through the Evergreen Premier League, routing Leones De Seattle 8-1 Saturday at Ingraham High School.
Mario Negrete scored a pair of goals in each half, including the capper on the blowout win, and fellow Grizzly Jose Marquez added a pair.
The Hoppers will take their 5-0 record, with each win coming by at least four goals, east to play the Spokane Shadow at the Spokane Polo Grounds at 2 p.m. next Saturday.
Yakima United goal scorers — First half: Raymundo Mendez, Mario Negrete (2), Jose Marquez. Second half: Negrete (2), Marquez, Joel Ceballos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.