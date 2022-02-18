Avenging two regular-season losses, Moses Lake's girls surprised Eisenhower with a 47-38 victory in the CBBN district championship game Friday night at Eisenhower.
Meagan Karstetter's 17 points led Moses Lake (13-9), which outscored the league champions 28-14 in the middle quarters to earn the CBBN's top seed to next week's regionals.
Kiana Yesiki tallied 12 points for Eisenhower (15-4), which had an eight-game win streak snapped. The Cadets will host Sunnyside in a winner-to-regionals, loser-out game on Saturday at 6 p.m.
MOSES LAKE — Sydney MacDonald 11, Martinez 0, Voss 0, Reffett 0, Bischoff 2, Cox 5, Nighswarger 0, Teagan Wiltbank 12, Meagan Karstetter 17.
EISENHOWER — Lopez 0, Maldonado 8, Mia Rodriguez 11, Ramos 0, Serna 0, Sanchez 0, Hull 7, Tobiness 0, Kiana Yesiki 12.
Moses Lake=10=14=14=9=—=47
Eisenhower=11=6=8=13=—=38
SUNNYSIDE 51, DAVIS 44: At Sunnyside, Benemi Sanchez, Alyna Ramirez and Aubrey Garza all hit 3-pointers during the Grizzlies' 21-point first quarter in the loser-out game.
Ramirez finished with 12 points for third-seeded Sunnyside (11-11), which will play at Eisenhower on Saturday for the league's second regional berth.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 10, Esmeralda Galindo 17, Campbell 2, Rodriguez 4, Neveah Patterson 11, Carillo 0, Bueno 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 6, Sanchez 8, Alyna Ramirez 12, Wilson 7, Carrizales 4, Garza 6, Hernandez 8, Zamora 0.
Davis=13=9=10=10=—=44
Sunnyside=21=8=8=14=—=51
CWAC DISTRICT
PROSSER 55, OTHELLO 48: At Prosser, Halle Wright scored 19 and fellow forward Lay'lee Dixon added 19 for the Mustangs in a winner to Regionals, loser-out game. Prosser is 16-6, ranked 11th in the latest 2A RPI rankings and will learn its Regional matchup on Sunday.
OTHELLO — J. Pruneda 0, Annalee Coronado 12, Perez 4, Simpson 0, Garza 0, Briana Andrade 16, Hailee Guzman 11, Veliz 0, E. Pruneda 5.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 3, Malinez 0, Maljaars 2, Cortes 8, Ibarra 0, Lay'lee Dixon 16, Blair 2, Taylor 5, Halle Wright 19.
Othello=13=8=10=17=—=48
Prosser=12=5=19=19=—=55
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST 1B DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 46, DESALES 44: At Dayton, the Knights beat DeSales for the second time in three tries to capture the district crown and earn a spot in next week's Regionals. Sunnyside Christian will learn its opponent on Sunday, while DeSales will play a loser-out, winner to Regionals game Saturday at Dayton.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Central drops series opener
LEWISTON, Idaho — Central Washington's lineup could only muster two hits in a 10-2 loss to start a four-game series at Lewis-Clark State Friday afternoon.
Trenton Love singled and scored for the Wildcats, who fell to 4-6 on the season.
CWU highlights: Austin Ohland 1-3, 2b.
