Earl Lee III, the CBBN’s player of the year as a junior, has signed an NWAC letter of intent with Whatcom Community College in Bellingham.
Lee, a shooting guard, was again a first-team all-conference pick as a senior and surpassed 1,000 career points.
Grandview’s Rocco Parrish, who recently received the WIAA’s Smart Choices Scholarship and the CWAC’s top boys scholarship, signed to join the men’s golf program at Columbia Basin College.
At Yakima Valley College, the Yaks added a fifth local girls basketball signee with the addition of Prosser’s Gabriella Olivarez.
After serving a military obligation, 2019 Zillah graduate and four-time state golf qualifier Cole Belton has signed with Northwest Nazarene.
Cole’s older brother Caleb, a junior psychology major at Whitworth, helped the Pirates rise to second in the Div. III Northwest Conference before the season was cut short by the school closure. The reigning Yakima Valley Amateur Champion lowered his tournament stroke average to 74.9 and was a consistent top-10 placer.
GOLF
Lazar scores ace
Harry Lazar recorded a hole-in-one last Saturday on the 16th hole at Yakima Elks Golf Club.
Lazar used a 9-wood on the 159-yard hole, and it was witnessed by Tim Eglin, Rick Laurent and Bill Ritson.
OUTDOORS
Camping to open Monday
Three state agencies announced plans to open campgrounds in 22 counties on Monday.
State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the state’s Department of Natural Resources all anticipate the opening of most campgrounds in counties in phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s ‘Safe Start’ plan. Yakima County remains in phase 1 and the governor advised people Friday to continue limiting travel.
Anyone going camping should check the WDFW, DNR or State Parks websites before leaving to ensure individual campsites will be open. All agencies advised people to follow Leave No Trace principles and always check for burn bans before lighting a campfire.