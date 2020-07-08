Central Washington University’s women’s basketball program has announced the rest of its recruiting class to go along with Ellensburg’s Brinley Hagemeier.
The Wildcats have signed a trio of college transfers in forward Kiera Bush and guards Cassidy Gardner and Kizzah Maltezo.
The 6-foot-1 Bush, a junior from Seattle’s Cleveland High School, played the last two years at Midland Junior College in Texas.
Gardner is a point guard from Prairie who was a freshman last season at Portland State, and Maltezo has one collegiate season of eligibility left after playing at Corcordia, which closed its doors permanently last spring.
“This group is high academic as well as very competitive and self-driven,” CWU coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said in a release. “In our late signees, we were able to add experience and talent with players who could come in and compete immediately at a high level in the GNAC.”
Central’s first signings were announced in November and included three in-state preps in Kinslee Gallatin of Snohomish, Jolee Sipma of Lynden and Madeline Grandbois of Marysville Getchell.
Hagemeier, who helped the Bulldogs to a 24-3 season and state trophy, announced her commitment at CWU in early April.
Wellborn to YVC
Eastmont’s Isaac Wellborn has joined the incoming recruiting class for Yakima Valley College’s men’s basketball program.
Wellborn is a 6-foot-2 guard who averaged 20 points a game for the Wildcats as a senior and has earned first-team, all-CBBN honors for the last two years. He also placed third in the state high jump as a junior.
Wellborn joins West Valley’s Trey Funk and James Dorsett and Yakama Tribal’s Bryan and Bryce Strom as YVC signees.
GOLF
Loveless scores ace
Pryce Loveless recorded a hole-in-one recently on the third hole at Fisher Park Golf Course.
Loveless aced the 140-yard hole with an 8-iron. It was witnessed by Jason Rodriguez and Carson Loveless, who aced the same hole 25 years ago.