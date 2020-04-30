Santa Clara transfer David Thompson is the latest addition to Central Washington’s men’s basketball program, the school announced this week.
The 6-foot guard will be a senior after playing in 28 games at Santa Clara, where he averaged just under 10 minutes a game last season.
Thompson, who went to high school in Wisconsin, played two seasons at Mt. San Jacinto Junior College and was named the co-player of the year in California’s Pacific Coast Athletic Conference’s North Division in 2019. He averaged 17.3 points and 47% 3-point shooting that season.
“David is a high level competitor that brings great energy to the game,” CWU coach Brandon Rinta said in a release. “He is a gifted scorer offensively and can pass it at a high level. He has the ability to make all the players around him better.”
The Wildcats signed Colby Gennett, a 6-4 guard from Post Falls, Idaho, last week and 6-9 forward Kyson Rose from Kamiakin last November.
---
HIGH SCHOOLS
Bazaldua signs with ACU
Riverside Christian senior Alec Bazaldua signed an NAIA letter of intent with the Arizona Christian University men’s swimming program on Thursday.
Bazaldua played basketball during the winter season for the Crusaders, who qualified for the 1B state tournament, and didn’t swim for a high school program. But he was a longtime competitor for the Toppenish Tarpons summer program and made a recruiting connection with ACU through the Next College Student Athlete profile service.
Bazaldua, a National Honor Society member, turned down offers from several Northwest colleges to join a first-year coach rebuilding a program.
Shawn Abeyta of Davis and Andres Aguilera of Toppenish were freshmen in the ACU wrestling program last season.