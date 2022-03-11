MONMOUTH, Ore. — Tyler McClain scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and added an RBI single in the seventh to lead Central Washington to a 7-5 victory over Western Oregon in the second game of a GNAC baseball doubleheader on Friday.
McClain finished 3-for-3 with a double in the second game and was 3-for-4 in the opener, which Western Oregon won 6-5.
Michael Copeland had two hits and two RBI in the first game and Charlie Larson hit a two-run homer in the first inning of the second game for the Wildcats, who moved to 2-4 in conference and 8-13 overall.
CWU will play another doubleheader at Western Oregon on Saturday.
Game 1: Western Oregon 6, CWU 5. CWU highlights: Tyler McClain 3-4, run; Michael Copeland 2-5, 2 RBI; Drew Richardson 2-4, RBI; Nolan Murphy 2.2 IP, 0 hits, 2 K.
Game 2: CWU 7, Western Oregon 5. CWU highlights: Charlie Larson 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Zach Berryman 2-3, run, RBI; Adam Fahsel 2-4, RBI; Michael Peter 2-4, run; Tyler McClain 3-3, 2b, run, RBI; Trevor Tripoli 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CWU splits with Billings
ELLENSBURG — Ashlee Laver’s two-run double highlighted a six-run sixth inning as Central Washington rallied for a 6-2 victory over Montana State Billings in the second game of a GNAC twin bill on Friday.
Isabel Womack improved to 4-1 with a seven-inning complete game. Allie Thiessen had three hits in the win and five for the day, and teammate Alyssa Benthagen homered in a 9-1 loss in the opener.
The Wildcats (1-1, 7-10) host the Yellowjackets for another doubleheader on Saturday.
Game 1: MS Billings 9, CWU 1. CWU highlights: Allie Thiessen 2-3; Alyssa Benthagen 1-1, HR.
Game 2: CWU 6, MS Billings 2. CWU highlights: Thiessen 3-4, run, RBI; Makenna King 1-3, 2b, run; Ashlee Laver 2-3, run, RBI; Isabel Womack 7 IP, 2 ER, 7 BB, 3 K.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Smith named All-WestCentral
Washington’s Xavier Smith, who last week was named the GNAC player of the year, added more postseason accolades on Friday as a first-team selection on the NCAA Div. II All-West Region team.
The senior guard, the GNAC’s lone first-team pick, averaged 18.4 points 4.3 rebounds and two assists per game while leading the Wildcats into the conference championship game.
Earlier in the week, junior center Samantha Bowman and senior forward Kassidy Malcolm were named to the All-West first team and senior guard Kizzah Maltezo was a second-team pick.
YOUTH VOLLEYBALL
Northwest Jamboree returns
After a two-year pandemic layoff, the 42nd annual Northwest Junior Jamboree returns this weekend with 97 teams playing in four age-group divisions at 12 venues in the Valley on Saturday and Sunday.
Hosted by Team Yakima, the U-14 division of the Jamboree has attracted the biggest field with 40 teams split into Power and Challenge brackets. The other divisions include U-18 (11 teams), U-16 (27) and U-12 (19).
For brackets, pairings, sites and other information, visit www.teamyakima.com
PREP SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
EISENHOWER 4, WAPATO 1: At Wapato, Edwin Guillen scored the first goal and assisted Corbin Herrera on two others in the first half for the Cadets, who host Selah on Saturday at 7 p.m.
First half: 1, Ike, Edwin Guillen (Adrian Zamora), 18:00; 2, Ike, Corbin Herrera (Guillen), 32:00; 3, Ike, Herrera (Guillen), 39:00.
Second half: 4, Ike, Carlos Martinez (Martin Diaz), 46:00; 5, Wapato, Hilberto Castillon (Alex Barrera), 64:00.
Saves: Caleb Coronel (E), 0, Ricardo Ramero (W) 3.
PREP GOLF
Pasco Boys Invite
Top teams: Mead 288, Gonzaga Prep 304, West Valley 310. 22 teams.
WV highlights: 6, Trey LeCheminant 74; 12, Ethan Froula 78; 15, Brady Komstadius and Bradley Hammermiester 79; 40, Kaden Freisz 86.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.