LACEY — It took Central Washington a little longer than expected to clinch its spot in next week's GNAC tournament.
Nonetheless, the Wildcats appear to be playing well at the right time after they rolled to a third straight double-digit win, beating St. Martin's 70-60 Thursday night. Kaelie Flores led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds while Zillah grad Sam Bowman added 17 points and five rebounds for the Wildcats.
Senior guard Alexis Pana posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, adding team highs of five assists and four steals. St. Martin's freshman Janealle Sutterlict from Wapato scored 14 points and dished out three assists.
Central Washington (12-7 GNAC, 17-10) will conclude its regular season Saturday at Seattle Pacific before returning to Seattle for next Thursday's quarterfinals.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kaelie Flores 20, Alexis Pana 11, Malcolm 7, Shaw 6, Maeda 0, Samantha Bowman 17, Richardson 9, Phiakhamngon 0, Brown 0. Totals 27-64 5-6 70.
SAINT MARTIN'S — Bria Thames 19, Janealle Sutterlict 14, Claire Dingus 12, Tierney DeDonatis 10, Russ 3, Bowen 2, Nelson 0, Schultz 0, Nillsson 0, Vivola 0. 22-66 13-19 60.
Central Wash.=17=21=17=15=—=70
Saint Martin's=13=21=13=21=—=60
CWU highlights: Flores 8 rebs; Pana 10 rebs, 5 assts, 4 stls; Malcolm 10 rebs.
---
CWU men rally to win
LACEY — Jeryn Lucas hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the game to rally Central Washington's men to a 71-65 victory over Saint Martin's in GNAC play Thursday night.
The Wildcats spotted Saint Martin's the first nine points of the game, trailed 34-26 at halftime and were still down 56-50 with 6:49 left. But Lucas and Micah Pollard sparked a 10-1 run that put Central ahead for good.
Lucas finished with five 3-pointers and a game-high 23 points, and Pollard put together 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Central moved to 10-9 in conference and 17-10 overall and will conclude the regular season at Seattle Pacific on Saturday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Jeryn Lucas 23, Boykin 0, Bolton 2, Smith 8, Cola 0, Baker 0, Stafford 6, Poquette 8, Micah Pollard 16, Gilson 8. Totals 23-53 14-19 71.
SAINT MARTIN'S — Alex Schumacher 12, Malloy 9, CJ Jennings 11, Lenker 2, Rooney 0, Clinton 9, Moore 7, Marky Adams 15. Totals 24-60 10-14 65.
Halftime: Saint Martin's 34-26.
CWU highlights: Xavier Smith 6 rebs, 3 assts; Lucas 5-9 3p, 5 rebs; Pollard 5 rebs, 4 assts.
---
INDUCTIONS
MSU honors Purdom
Add another Hall of Fame for Wayne Purdom.
Already a member of the NWAC and Yakima Valley College athletic and coaching elite, Purdom was inducted into Montana State University's Hall of Fame on Feb. 21 for his rare two-sport achievements.
Purdom, who passed away in 2009, was an All-Big Sky linebacker in 1966, the year he also won the Big Sky wrestling championship at 171 pounds.
Purdom graduated from West Valley and attended YVC before moving on to Montana State. He returned to YVC and was a teacher and coach there for 20 years and was inducted into YVC's Hall of Fame last year.