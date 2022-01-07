Central Washington’s basketball schedules took more hits due to COVID-19 protocols Friday afternoon.
The school announced the women won’t be able to play home games initially scheduled for Saturday and Monday against Alaska Fairbanks and No. 9 Alaska Anchorage, respectively, due to issues within the Wildcats’ program. Meanwhile, the men won’t play a home game Saturday due to issues involving Northwest Nazarene, which lost to Central in Idaho on New Year’s Day.
All three games are expected to be made up at a date to be announced. Fans who already purchased tickets will be able to use them at the new date and time.
Central’s not scheduled to host another basketball game until Jan. 20, when the Wildcats play a doubleheader at Nicholson Pavilion against Saint Martin’s on Jan. 20. Both teams anticipate going on the road next Thursday with the women (1-2 GNAC, 8-4 overall) heading to Western Washington and the men (2-1, 8-2) planning to travel to Alaska Anchorage.
Three of the GNAC’s four men’s basketball games on Thursday and three out of five set for Saturday were postponed. On the women’s side, teams postponed two of four games initially planned for Thursday and two of five games scheduled for Saturday.
---
PREP BASKETBALL
CWAC GIRLS
PROSSER 66, EPHRATA 42: At Prosser, Malia Cortes made five of the Mustangs’ 10 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and teammate Halle Wright netted 14.
Prosser lifted its league record to 3-0 and is scheduled to play at Selah at 4 p.m. Saturday.
EPHRATA — Laugen 1, Farias 2, Alessa Soto 11, Addison Mills 18, Hayden Mills 10.
PROSSER — Chavez 3, Groeneveld 2, Milanez 8, Maljaars 0, Malia Cortes 17, Ibarra 4, Blair 6, Taylor 5, Dixon 4, Halle Wright 14, Cox 3.
Ephrata 11 9 15 7 — 42
Prosser 23 18 9 16 — 66
Highlights: Cortes 5 3p.
---
SCAC WEST
GRANGER 54, GOLDENDALE 49: At Goldendale, the Spartans recovered from a slow start thanks to nine 3-pointers in the last three quarters, including five from Dalia Quinonez, who scored a team-high 17 points.
GRANGER — Naydin Franco 11, Herrera 3, Dalia Quinonez 17, Chavez 0, Carrasco 3, Ramos 6, Jasmin Vasquez 14.
GOLDENDALE — Siglin 0, Beam 2, Bland 6, Gilliam 8, Dunlap 0, Payton Sherridan 16, Berry 0, Blain 4, Vega 0, Sara Hiebert 10, Dahl 3.
Granger=6=22=8=18=—=54
Goldendale12=14=10=13=—=49
Granger highlights: Quinonez 5 3p.
---
CWAC BOYS
PROSSER 78, EPHRATA 54: At Prosser, Kaiden Rivera scored 31 points as the Mustangs recovered from an early 10-0 deficit and broke open a halftime tie to pick up their first league win. Prosser's set to travel to Selah on Saturday.
EPHRATA — Billingsley 0, Hendrick 4, Hans Roberts 16, Black 6, W. Roberts 1, E. Black 2, Cobb 6, Devine 0, Chornuk 0.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 14, Kob. McClure 7, Veloz 2, Kor. McClure 3, Hultberg 0, Carson Bailey 10, Kaiden Rivera 31, Gonzalez 4, Flores 6.
Ephrata=15=16=12=12=—=54
Prosser=11=20=19=28=—=78
---
SCAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 73, GRANGER 65: At Goldendale, Caleb Smith scored 24 of his 36 points in the first half to help the Spartans overcome 29 points from Davian Castro.
GRANGER — Heckert 0, Julian Castro 13, Cervantes 3, Villa 0, De Leon 0, Aldaco 0, Davian Castro 29, Asher 8, Paul Stewart 12.
GOLDENDALE — Neil 0, Wells 6, Lee 0, Caleb Smith 36, Bischoff 9, Wilder 6, Eli Golding 11, Groves 1, Bomberger 4.
Granger=19=19=10=17=—=65
Goldendale=28=13=10=22=—=73
Granger highlights: D. Castro 8 3p; Caleb Smith (Go) 8 rebs; Eli Golding (Go) 8 rebs.
