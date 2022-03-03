LACEY — Central Washington bolstered its case for a Division II national tournament at-large bid and reached the GNAC semifinals for the first time in eight years by knocking off Montana State Billings 74-67 in Thursday's quarterfinals.

The Wildcats recovered quickly from a slow start to beat the Yellowjackets for the first time in three tries. GNAC Player of the Year Xavier Smith scored a team-high 19 points and Central held MSUB to just 43% shooting from the field and 2-of-21 from 3-point range.

"I was impressed with our effort and energy tonight defensively," coach Brandon Rinta said. "We had some great stretches where we made them uncomfortable."

He added the Wildcats did a much better job of going inside after being forced into two many threes in their previous two losses to Billings. This time Central attempted just nine shots from beyond the arc — making three — and outscored their opponents 46-44 in the paint.

David Thompson scored 17 points and Marqus Gilson contributed 16, including the first two points of a 10-0 run to put Central ahead for good. The Wildcats fell behind 7-0 in the first 90 seconds before making five consecutive shots to get back within one.

Billings kept it close and cut Central's lead to three twice down the stretch. But a layup by Smith and perfect free throw shooting by Thompson and Gilson prevented a comeback.

Central's set to play . In the other quarterfinals, No. 10 Alaska Fairbanks stunned No. 2 Northwest Nazarene 83-62 and

CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Xavier Smith 19, David Thompson 17, Marqus Gilson 16, Poquette 8, Stafford 2, Gennett 6, Pollard 4, Banks 2, Rose 2. Totals 29-56 13-20 74.

MSU BILLINGS — Damen Thacker 23, Bilal Shabazz 13, Sebastiao 9, Wiggins 8, Ajanaku 8, Brikat 6, Finn 0, Brown 0, Elliott 0, Jones 0. Totals 25-58 15-15 67.

Halftime: 31-28 CWU.

CWU highlights: Gilson 5 rebs; Thompson 3 stls.

-

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CWU women hold off SFU

SEATTLE — Senior guard Kizzah Maltezo made 10 of 16 shots and scored 26 points to lead third-seeded Central Washington and its high-powered offense to a 91-85 victory over No. 6 Simon Fraser in the GNAC quarterfinals on Thursday at Seattle Pacific University's Royal Brougham Pavilion.

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports. Rewind

Simon Fraser took a 80-79 lead with 3:12 remaining but Maltezo converted a 3-point play on the next possession and the Wildcats hit 9 of 10 free throws over the final three minutes to close out the win. Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said her team's done well all season to respond when opponents rally late.

"We relied a lot on Kizzah," Richardson-Thornley said. "She always seemed to be able to get the bucket when we needed one throughout the entire game."

Richardson-Thornley said offensive rebounds by Simon Fraser plagued Central all game long, but Kassidy Malcolm and Samantha Bowman created some key second-chance opportunities for Central as well. Malcolm, who was named the GNAC's player of the year earlier in the week, finished with 19 points and six rebounds while Bowman went for another double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds in addition to five assists.

Central Washington (21-7) advances to Friday's semifinals and will face No. 2 Alaska Anchorage at noon at Saint Martin's University. Anchorage defeated Seattle Pacific 57-50.

CWU made 21 of 23 foul shots and outscored Simon Fraser 21-5 at the free-throw line for its third straight win over SFU this season.

In other quarterfinal play, Montana State Billings beat Northwest Nazarene 69-56 and Western Washington ousted Saint Martin's 60-54. No. 1 Western will play No. 5 Billings in Friday's second semifinal at 2:15 p.m.

SIMON FRASER — Swant 9, Kramer 0, Hart 7, Jessica Wisotzki 29, Jessica Jones 14, Killins 8, Gardner 2, Klassen 4, S. Wisotski 0, Gemma Cutler 12. Totals 34-79 5-8 85.

CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Valerie Huerta 18, Maeda 0, Kizzah Maltezo 26, Samantha Bowman 16, Kassidy Malcolm 19, Hagemeier 0, Sisul 0, Coulter-Fa'amafu 3, Heitschmidt 3, Troy 6. Totals 31-66 21-23 91.

Simon Fraser=26=17=24=18=—=85

Central Washington=23=21=29=18=—=91

CWU highlights: Bowman 16 rebs, 5 assts; Huerta 3-6 3p; Maltezo 3 assts, 10-16 FTs.

-

MEETINGS

Moore at Monday QBs

Mel Moore, assistant tournament manager of the state 2A and 1A basketball tournaments, will be the featured speaker at next week’s Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon. The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.