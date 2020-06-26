BOZEMAN, Mont. — Angel Morales pitched a four-hitter in the first game and scored two runs in the second as the Yakima Pepsi Beetles picked up a pair of wins on Friday at the Heroes Park Invitational.
Morales’ complete-game effort led a 2-1 victory over the Pocatello Rebels to start the day. The Beetles scored both their runs in the fifth inning, which was highlighted by Geoff Edgar’s RBI double.
Yakima returned to beat the Blackfoot Broncos 6-4 as starter John McDonald struck out six over five innings. Hunter Kleinow and Jacob Manley both had RBI doubles for Yakima, which opened a 4-0 lead with three runs in the fourth inning.
The Beetles moved to 5-4 for the season and 2-1 in the tournament and will play the Belgrade Bandits on Saturday.
Yakima 2, Pocatello Rebels 1
Yakima 000 020 0 — 2 5 0
Pocatello 000 100 0 — 1 4 2
Morales and Fowler; Christensen and Jester.
Yakima highlights: Angel Morales CG, 1 K; Geoff Edgar 1-3, 2b, RBI; Greyson McDaniel 1-2; John McDonald run; Jojo Gonzalez 1-3; Lane Damron 1-3, run, SB; Steven Rodriquez 1-3.
Yakima 6, Blackfoot Broncos 4
Yakima 010 302 — 6 8 1
Blackfoot 000 112 — 4 6 3
McDonald, Maley (6) and Gama; Brooks, Goodwin (4) and Hayes.
Yakima highlights: Morales 2 runs; Damion Gama 1-2, 2 runs; Ethan Williams 2-3, RBI, run; Hunter Kleinow 1-2, 2b, RBI; Jacob Manley 1-2, 2b, RBI; McDonald 2-4, 6 Ks; Rodriquez 1-3, run.