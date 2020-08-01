The Yakima Pepsi Beetles couldn’t hold on to another lead in a 9-7 loss to the Idaho Prospects at the Idaho Falls Bandits Invitational on Saturday.
A four-run third inning put Yakima ahead 5-1 and the Beetles nearly came back with two runs in the seventh. Geoff Edgar drove in two runs with four hits and Greyson McDaniel added three hits for Yakima.
Beetles starter Ben Kibbe struck out six as they dropped to 11-14 on the season heading into Sunday’s tournament finale at 10 a.m.
GOLF
Inions qualifies for WSGA state amateur
TJ Inions made the cut for the Washington State Golf Association State Amateur on Thursday at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla.
Inions, who is a member at Mount Adams Country Club, will be playing at Chambers Bay on Aug. 11-13.