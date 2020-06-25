BOZEMAN, Mont. — Jacob Manley drove in two runs and had a triple and run scored as the Yakima Pepsi Beetles fell 5-3 to the Loveland Aces from Colorado at the Heroes Park Invitational baseball tournament on Thursday.
John McDonald and Jojo Gonzalez had two hits apiece for the Beetles.
Yakima (3-4) will play two Idaho teams on Friday, facing the Pocatello Running Rebels and then the Blackfoot Broncos.
Loveland 020 201 0 — 5 5 1
Yakima 001 020 0 — 3 7 4
Loveland battery not available; Coscarart, Morrow (7) and Fowler.
Yakima highlights: Ethan Williams 1-3, 2b; Jacob Manley 3b, 2 RBI, run; John McDonald 2-4; Jojo Gonzalez 2-3, run; Ryan Fowler 1-3.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Two locals picked for LEAP
Highland’s Michelle Soto Meza and Grandview’s AuLani Benitez are among eight incoming juniors selected for the WIAA’s Leadership through Education Activities and Personal Development (LEAP) Committee.
Now in its 13th year, LEAP is comprised of eight juniors and eight seniors representing the six WIAA classifications and its nine districts. Juniors will serve a two-year term and will join the eight seniors who recently completed their first term.