Yakima’s first-ever NBA draft pick will be celebrated at multiple events over the next week before his second season in the league.
Mayor Gloria Mendoza plans to award Milwaukee Bucks forward MarJon Beauchamp a key to the city at the “MJB Fun in the Sun” event scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Mama Corie’s Kitchen in Yakima. Everyone is welcome to come out and meet with Beauchamp, who scored a record 83 points at The Crawsover pro-am event last weekend in Seattle.
The No. 24 pick in the 2022 NBA draft also plans to host a free basketball camp at Eisenhower High School on Monday and Tuesday for 200 kids in fourth through ninth grade who signed up quickly before the camp filled up last month. Free haircuts, Adidas and Milwaukee Bucks gear will be given out to participants.
Beauchamp will head to Yakima Valley College Wednesday at 1 p.m. for a jersey retirement ceremony at Sherar Gym. The 6-foot-7 forward wore No. 13 during the short 2021 spring season when he averaged an NWAC-best 30.7 points per game to go along with 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in 12 appearances for the Yaks.
Finally, Beauchamp’s partnering with World Vision for a Backpack Drive at 3 p.m. Thursday at Wapato’s Road Warrior Travel Center. Items to be given away include 100 bikes, 500 backpacks with school supplies, four pallets of socks, two pallets of makeup kits, five pallets of diapers, two pallets of Lysol wipes, 5-6 pallets of assorted household items and 4-6 barbecue grills.
Milwaukee’s training camp begins Oct. 3 and the Bucks are scheduled to play their first preseason game Oct. 8 vs. Chicago.
CROSS COUNTRY
Davis hires new coach
Davis announced the hiring of former Pirate and four-time state qualifier Sandra Martinez as its new cross country coach, replacing longtime coach Jose Garcia.
Martinez currently works at Washington Middle School, where she coaches various sports. Martinez earned a degree in early education at Oregon State, where she ran the sixth-fastest 6K time in school history and posted the Beavers’ fastest time at the 2012 Pac-12 cross country championships.
Her times of 4:57 in the 1600 meters and 10:41 in the 3200 are both school records at Davis, where she was a four-time district champion in track. She also captained the cross country team and took third at state as a junior and second as a senior at the 4A state championships.
She won the Big Nine cross country runner of the year award in 2007 and 2008, then captured the Yakima Valley athlete of the year award for the 2008-09 school year.
