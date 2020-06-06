Holden Backes, an Eisenhower graduate and junior at Gonzaga University, recorded a double eagle on the fourth hole at SunTides Golf Course last week. He sank a 247-yard approach shot with a 2-iron for a 2 on the par-5 hole.
Earlier this week, Backes received honorable mention honors for the second straight year in the West Coast Conference. He carries a 3.90 grade-point average as a Business Accounting major.
Backes, whose fall highlight last season was a round of 68 at the Watney college tournament in California, will receive another year of eligibility with the cancellation of the spring season and plans to play while working on a Master’s degree.
VanVleck scores ace
Jack VanVleck recorded a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Yakima Elks Golf Club on Friday.
VanVleck aced the 150-yard hole with a 7-iron and it was witnessed by Jim Nichols, John Jamieson, Mark Mochel and Zack Kent.
HIGH SCHOOL Cassel to row with Gaels
Eisenhower senior Courtney Cassel has accepted a scholarship to become a member of the rowing program at Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference.
Cassel will join her older sister, Brooklyn, a junior who competed last year on the Gaels’ First Varsity Four crew. Courtney is an honors student who was a defensive specialist in volleyball and a track and field participant.
BASEBALL Pak drops opener vs. A’s
SELAH — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak dropped the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader against the River City A’s 6-3 at Carlon Park.
Results of the nightcap were not available at press time.
The teams play another twin bill Sunday in Selah startin at 3 p.m.