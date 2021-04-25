The group responsible for creating the popular Rocky Top trails believes it can bring a world-class asphalt pump track to Yakima.
Single Track Alliance of Yakima president Pat Huwe said they’re seeking community support after years of work behind the scenes for a roughly 40,000 square foot track at Randall Park South. A design can be completed for $9,000 to determine the full cost of the project.
“I want it to be for everybody,” Huwe said. “From a toddler all the way through to guys like me who are just guys that are stoked on riding bikes.”
The looping track with slopes and angled curves built to eliminate the need for pedaling would be open to any non-motorized vehicles on wheels, including scooters and skateboards. As part of STAY’s commitment to inclusivity, the design would feature an ADA-compliant section.
STAY vice president Will Hollingbery presented the concept to the parks and recreation commission in February, at the recommendation of Yakima Parks and Recreation manager Ken Wilkinson. The board unanimously approved adding the pump track to its comprehensive plan.
“They’re really cool and I like them because it really doesn’t take a huge skill level,” Wilkinson said. “We’re always excited about new park facilities, more fun things for people to do.”
The track would require virtually no maintenance costs and Wilkinson said it’s a great fit for the area in front of the dog park previously used only for rare yard sales and pop-up flea markets. City council approval will be required, and the design must pass the city’s State Environment Policy Act process.
A $2,000 grant from Sunrise Rotary jumpstarted fundraising and Huwe said they’ve already raised some additional money through donations, including the sale of donated bikes. Once they reach $9,000, Hollingbery said Oklahoma-based American Ramp Company, the American liaison for world-renowned Velosolutions of Switzerland, will need a couple months to complete a design.
The total cost could approach $1 million, Hollingbery said, but he’s optimistic about the community’s willingness to fund the project. Construction would probably take about six to eight months.
Huwe hopes STAY will be ready to break ground by next spring. He said Bandits Bike Company and Pro Cut Concrete Cutting in Yakima have already volunteered equipment and expertise.
If completed according to plan, Huwe said Yakima’s pump track would become the largest in the region. Tracks already exist in Bellingham, Wenatchee, Seattle, Hood River and Leavenworth, where Velosolutions built its second pump track in the United States.
“We don’t want the money to be a limiting factor,” Hollingbery said. “We wanted to fill the space.”
STAY already built a dirt pump track next to its Rocky Top trails that continues to draw plenty of visitors, though it’s limited to only bikes and requires significant maintenance. Huwe said an asphalt version would be the next step to offer an even better safe, free, friendly environment, which could be especially valuable for teenagers with limited alternatives.