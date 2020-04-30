For Little League teams across the nation, it was a day much like the one their older counterparts experienced last month with American Legion baseball.
Little League International announced on Thursday that it has canceled seven World Series events and 82 regional tournaments this summer over concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
This includes the annual ESPN-televised Little League baseball World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., and the Junior League softball World Series in Kirkland.
American Legion canceled its World Series and regional tournaments on April 7. The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak and Yakima Pepsi Beetles, along with their Junior teams, are still hoping to play an independent season with most of their original schedules.
Local Little League associations are also hoping to salvage a season and are awaiting updates from the state, which is expected on Friday to extend stay-at-home restrictions beyond May 4.
“We hope to play ball at some point,” said Robert Gourneau, president of Yakima National Little League. “The kids are stuck at home and it’s terrible for them not to be able to play. We’re just waiting to see what the state will allow and when. It may be in July or August but we just don’t know yet.”
Little League season was scheduled to start April 15, but Gov. Jay Inslee set the state’s current stay-at-home restriction through May 4 and Little League International suspended activity until May 11. Gourneau said that while teams aren’t set and practices aren’t being held, plans are being devised to get everything ready for if and when a green light is given.
“It will be an abbreviated season of some kind,” he said. “We know there won’t be a World Series or all-star tournaments, but the kids still want a chance to play a season and we’ll do everything we can as soon as we can.”
Little League offers programs for ages 4 through 15.
Shawn Graham, president of West Valley Little League, said “we are holding out hope” to play this summer as well. He said after Inslee’s announcement on Friday the Board of Directors will meet to decide the next steps to take and a possible time to return.
Little League International oversees 6,500 programs in 84 countries.
“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our World Series events,” said LLI president Stephen Keener. “After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”