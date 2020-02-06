YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley's new volleyball coach will be a familiar name to anyone closely connected to the area volleyball scene over the last three decades.
Darci Dekker coached at four different high schools — White Swan, Prosser, Zillah and East Valley — and led some of the region's top players as a coach for Team Central Region United and Team Yakima. Both Dekker and athletic director Ray Funk believe that wealth of experience will be valuable for recruiting as she tries to rebuild a struggling Yaks program.
"I have no doubt that she'll field a competitive team next year," Funk said. "I imagine with more time to recruit she'll bring in even more top-notch players."
YVC hired Dekker in late January, and she acknowledged even with some help from her daughter and recruiting coordinator Maci Beierle, a former graduate assistant at Northwest Christian University, getting up to speed on recruiting by next fall will be difficult. But Dekker expects to bring back Josephine Sinclair, West Valley grad Kat Thompson, and five others from last year's team that finished 7-28 under coach Steve George for YVC's eighth straight season at or below .500.
Success followed wherever Dekker went as a high school coach, including state appearances at all four schools. Her peers named her CWAC coach of the year in 2012, when she led East Valley to a seventh-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament, and earned the Yakima Herald's Yakima Valley fall coach of the year award after another state tournament berth at East Valley in 2013.
That would be her last season as she stepped aside to focus more on watching Beierle's college volleyball career at Blue Mountain and Northwest Christian, as well as her son's high school football career at Royal. But Dekker continued coaching for Team CRU and when the opportunity to take her first college job came up, it felt like the right move.
"I never really thought about it and then I went in for the last couple weeks of last season," Dekker said. "I really enjoyed it. I loved the girls."
The 1985 Toppenish graduate who played college volleyball at Mt. Hood and Portland State will be busy learning the administrative side of college coaching, all while running Apricity Salon in Yakima. At the same time, she'll be challenging her players to push themselves and support each other.
Some of them could come from the Yakima Valley, where Dekker knows first-hand plenty of talent can be found to fill her roster. She's hopeful strong support from Funk and others will help her return Yakima Valley to the NWAC tournament and its previous heights, which included two runner-up finishes at the conference tournament during the 1980s.
"I'm really looking forward to everything," Dekker said. "I'm looking forward to bringing a group of girls together that are from all different areas."