So much of game day will feel normal for Yakima's Christy and Mike Meluskey, who will spend Sunday afternoon in their living room like the rest of us — tuned into the Seahawks.
Such a comfortable, familiar routine: Kickoff just after 1 o'clock, grab the remote, switch to FOX, pull out the munchies and crack a cold one.
Nothing out of the ordinary in that.
Except, well, everything.
Christy and Mike will stow their faithful Seattle gear in favor of their blue No. 66 jerseys for the New York Giants and they'll watch something that still feels unreal — 23-year-old son Shane Lemieux playing in the NFL. And not just taking a few snaps as a fill-in rookie, but starting his fifth straight game and doing so where his childhood heroes once played.
"We are so, so excited for this game. It's still hard to believe, that Shane's coming home to play Seattle," Christy said last week. "When we took him to his first game he was 7, and when he got older we had season tickets. He's a big boy living a little boy's dream. There's nothing like seeing your son living his dream."
In this dream, things move fast.
After wrapping up his collegiate career at Oregon, where he made his 52nd consecutive start at left guard in the Rose Bowl, the 2015 West Valley graduate spent four months in Arizona preparing for the NFL draft. With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing in April, Christy and Mike avoided flying and drove down to Phoenix to be with Shane, who was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round.
"After that Friday (the second and third rounds), Shane was so calm about it but momma didn't sleep," Christy said as some of that anxious emotion resurfaced. "On Saturday I was so nervous, thinking, 'OK, today's the day.' All you want is for the phone to ring. When it happened, it was very emotional because it's just so hard to get into the league. He worked so hard for that."
Soon after the thrill of the moment, geography sunk in. New York.
"You would never, ever be disappointed in who called, just that he got the call and got drafted. We were incredibly grateful," Christy said. "But I never dreamed of New York. It's so far away, like in another country, and Shane didn't know a soul there."
He managed just fine for a small-town kid who isn't that far removed from his Friday night's at Clasen Field.
Lemieux made the 53-man roster, signed a rookie contract and rose on the depth chart to back-up at left guard. Eager to actually see him suited up on the field, Christy and Mike were able to attend an Oct. 11 game at Dallas, one of the few cities that allows fans. Shane took a snap at, of all positions, fullback.
That was just another surreal moment for the family, which, like Shane, was never quite sure what this season would hold and even if there would be a season. Once the NFL did get up and running, this might be all a rookie lineman could expect — a few spot reps here and there. At least Christy and Mike got that special moment in Dallas.
But three weeks later, Lemieux was suddenly presented with an opportunity, which he seized with his big mitts and hasn't let go of since. Veteran starter Will Hernandez tested positive for coronavirus and, after spending a day at home in trace quarantine, the rookie found himself the next man up.
On Monday night, no less. And yet nothing about it proved overwhelming as Christy and Mike watched, along with millions of viewers on ESPN, as Shane played all 74 offensive snaps at left guard in a tight 25-23 loss to Tampa Bay on Nov. 2.
"It's hard to express how unbelievable that was," Christy said. "What a way to start, on Monday Night Football. It didn't even seem real. He called us after the game and said he thought he did a good job. Of course we thought he was incredible."
The Giants have been impressed, too.
Lemieux has started every game since, adapting quickly to the speed of the pro game, and has been a part of New York's resurgence. After an 0-5 start, the Giants have won three straight over Cincinnati, Philadelphia and Washington and are tied for first in the NFC East.
In the Philadelphia game, he showed his instant flexibility by moving to right guard when the starter suffered a concussion. Run blocking is one of Lemieux's strengths and the recent streak has been marked by a solid ground game with the emergence of running back Wayne Gallman, who has taken over for injured Saquon Barkley.
And all this from a rookie lineman living a home-bubble life in a new city thousands of miles away.
"I haven't seen or hugged Shane since July," Christy said with an understandable pause in her voice. "He gets tested every day, and the routine is basically the same every day — home to the facility and back home again. We do talk every day and FaceTime quite a bit. It's hard but it's what we have to do. That's just how this crazy year as been."
And now, a trip to Seattle. A trip home.
On a field where he once watched from the stands as a lanky young teenager, the 310-pound Lemieux will now go toe-to-toe with the likes of defensive tackles Jarran Reed and Poona Ford, who are also trying to keep their team in a division lead.
In a normal world Lemieux would have his family in the crowd, including younger sister Danielle, with a nice West Valley entourage to share and celebrate in the occasion. But Seattle doesn't allow fans at games, and the Yakima native won't have a layover of any kind.
So watching from the living room will have to do.
"Sunday will be so unreal," Christy said. "It's amazing and exciting how it's all happened so fast. He has worked so hard to be in a position like this, which makes us so proud. And that's he so humble. That's who Shane is, and that's who Shane will always be."