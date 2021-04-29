The Yakima Canines expect to be ready to play on May 8, the scheduled date of their inaugural season opener.
Whether they're allowed to play arena football at the Yakima SunDome or how many fans they could welcome to a game against Tri-City Rush remains uncertain.
Coach and owner Warren Reynolds praised the intensity of his players during practices at Franklin Park, where they donned full pads for third time on Thursday. A final roster will be unveiled by Monday and the Canines believe they're on track with their preparation for next Saturday's game.
They've already sold around 120 season tickets for the six-game home schedule, and those VIPs will be invited to a meet and greet BBQ from 1-3 p.m. at Gateway Hotel on Saturday. The Canines offer a standard ticket package as well as the more expensive "Dawg Pound" option that features extras including T-shirts and pre-game BBQ passes.
But Reynolds said individual game tickets won't be sold until Gov. Jay Inslee offers more clarity regarding maximum attendance at the SunDome. It can hold up to 6,000 fans in its arena football configuration.
"We're following the governor's lead," Reynolds said. "He's the one that dictates what the rules are."
The league's three Washington teams could face additional concerns next week if Yakima County, Benton County or Chelan County — home to the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks — moves back down to Phase 2. Inslee's expected to make an announcement on Tuesday for changes that would go into effect on Friday and Reynolds said the start of the season could be postponed to June.
Another potential obstacle could come from FEMA's vaccination site at Yakima's State Fair park. It's open daily from 12-8 p.m., which wouldn't leave any parking spots around the SunDome for a 7 p.m. game.
If the SunDome allows fans, they'll see a mix of out-of-state players like San Diego native D'Andre Sampson or Ohio wide receiver Andrew Bonfiglio, along with local players like former Davis offensive lineman Fermin Gonzalez and Granger running back and linebacker Robert Berger. The current roster also features Davis and Ike lineman Ty Harvin and West Valley graduates Sasa Krsic and Nick Muir, all three of whom played outdoor football for the semipro Yakima Mavericks.
"I think the response will be good," said Muir, a longtime Grid Kids coach who also played for the semipro Yakima Scorpions. "I think the community's longing for activities and I think this will be a good one."
Documentary potential
A professional film crew from Richland-based Pindare Films, led by award-winning French director Virginie Dulauroy will be on hand at all of Yakima's games this season.
In return for providing an inside look at arena football, coaches and players will get access to the film for scouting and highlight clips. The film crew connected with the Canines thanks to the team's 47-year old center, Rob Fillson, a longtime Hollywood stuntman who said the crew's looking for compelling stories and may end up turning the footage into a documentary similar to the popular Netflix show, "Last Chance U."