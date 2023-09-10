For the second straight year, Granger and Mabton played for more than just a win or a loss in Friday night's "Ely Bowl."

Spartans coach Gary Ely and his son, Vikings coach Ryker Ely, put family bragging rights at stake, along with who will pay for the Thanksgiving turkey. The winner also gets to enjoy Grandma's apple pie, and Ryker said even players embraced the familial rivalry, breaking huddles all week with "Ely Bowl!"

"It's a fun experience," Ryker said before the game. "It's almost like going home, but it's also kind of like I have to win this one."

He looked full of energy and offered plenty of smiles as the game began before turning serious, praising every good play while often breaking into a crouch just like his team lined up on the field. The two coaches embraced and talked a bit before the game, which both said falls at a good time on the schedule so they can finish it and then discuss their seasons going forward.

But Gary said they spoke quite a bit during game week as well about a variety of topics, football and otherwise. The two former Eastern Oregon players both teach social studies at the high schools separated by about 15 miles.

When Ryker's college career ended early due to injury, he hardly needed his dad's advice to turn to coaching for his next stage in life. The 2013 Granger graduate who played quarterback and free safety for his dad all four years recalled growing up around the game, always watching film and cleaning uniforms.

Naturally, he took his first coaching job as a volunteer assistant at Granger before moving on to spend five seasons as offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator at Kittitas. He's still looking for his first win at Mabton following Friday's 42-8 loss — Granger won 34-0 in Ryker's debut last season — but no one understands the challenge better than Gary, who won just one game in his first three seasons.

"That’s what I told him (after the game)," Gary said. "I said 'son, I’ve been there.' It took a while, had to change the culture, had to get my guys in, so it takes some time."

He broke out with a 5-4 season featuring a win over No. 1 Zillah in his fourth year and he's already seeing solid progress from Mabton, which suited up 18 players to Granger's 28 for Friday's game. The Vikings' late touchdown ensured they won't endure a repeat of last season, when they failed to score their first nine games.

"We have quite a bit of returners," Ryker said. "The amount of football that they've learned this past year, I've been so proud."

Conversations evolved to include more complex football terminology, showing a greater understanding of the game. Gary said it's crucial to convince players to buy into the system, so they're willing to put in the offseason work required to compete when the fall arrives.

Both coaches prefer a run-first offense, although Granger threw 10 passes in the first half for what Gary said was likely the first time since 2016, and 1997 before that. He ran a little Wing T and other option offenses when Ryker played quarterback, but Gary said his son "dove into it deep" at Kittitas.

"As a coach, too, he’s so far ahead of where I was at that same age," said Gary, noting the two often attend coaching conferences together during the offseason. "We’ll share the DVDs that we buy on different things and he’ll say 'hey, dad, did you see this article?' I’ll say 'no, but have you seen this article?'

Ryker spent time this summer going over his dad's old work with the Wing T, and he recalled often calling to ask about blocking techniques and special teams while at Kittitas. Gary figures following Granger's win he'll receive a call from his again by Tuesday, when they're deep into planning for next Friday's opponents.

How to improve their teams remains the main focus, but they've also discussed the possibility of Ryker one day taking over at Granger when Gary eventually decides to step down. Gary said athletic director Dave Pearson would love to see it happen, and it certainly wouldn't take Ryker long to feel at home.