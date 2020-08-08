Spruill’s walking recap quite the read
To the sports editor — I feel totally shamed. My wife and I just came in from our daily four-mile morning walk, complete with metrics on steps, distance, and time.
I picked up the YHR on the way into the house and after checking to see if the Mariners hung on last night, I opened immediately to the alternate half of the paper since my wife had already grabbed the front page. (She is competitive too!) After establishing that I knew that man on the cover of the “spotlight” section, I was laughing hysterically from the timely and downright funny article by Scott Spruill.
I wouldn’t call it a relationship, but as a high school basketball coach and a baseball dad for well over 42 years, I have been in locker rooms and on fields when Scott has interviewed countless players, including my son and his various teammates. Occasionally we would nod to each other in the grocery isle. I watched Scott as a professional, relate to young athletes and provide excellent “human interest” sides to his nearly perfect statistics and perspectives. My idol, the late Mike Royko, a syndicated humor columnist for the Chicago Tribune, would be proud!
Keep us laughing, please, Scott!
Ron Livingston
Yakima