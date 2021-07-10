RENO — Derek Wolff had a three-run double in the fifth inning Saturday afternoon to help the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak defeat the River Park Eagles of Sacramento 8-2 and advance to Sunday’s championship game of the Josh Anderson Memorial tournament.
Ryker Fortier scored three runs and Johnny Hanses had a strong outing on the mound for Yakima Valley in the victory.
The Pak fell to the Reno Knights 7-5 later in the afternoon. Eli Grange, Nate Gutierrez and Drew Johnson each had two hits for Yakima Valley.
The two teams will meet again in Sunday’s title game scheduled for 2 p.m.
Yakima Valley 8, River Park 2 (YV: Derek Wolff 3-run 2b; Ryker Fortier 3 runs; Nate Gutierrez 2b, RBI; Johnny Hanses 6.2 IP, 2 K).
Reno 7, Yakima Valley 5 (YV: Drew Johnson 2-3, 2b; Derek Wolff RBI, 2b; Eli Grange 2-3, RBI; Gutierrez 2-2, 2 RBI; Caden Herbst RBI, 3b).
Beetles drop two games
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Yakima Pepsi Beetles lost both of their games on Saturday at the Mid-Summer Classic.
The Beetles fell to Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club from Colorado 8-5 and then lost to the Billings Royals 6-5.
Kobe Taylor scored two runs and Xander Smith had two RBI in the first game for Yakima.
Against the Royals, Smith was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI and both Edward Messer and Teghan Mosier had a hit and RBI.
The Beetles will play Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club Colorado at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club Colorado 8, Yakima Beetles 5 (Yak: Chase Hansen 1-3; Cooper Hansen run; Grayson McDaniel 1-3; Kaden Taylor run; Kobe Taylor 2 runs; Stevan Rodriquez run; Xander Smith 1-3, 2 RBI).
Billings Royals 6, Yakima Beetles 5 (Yak: Chase Hansen 1-4, run; Edward Messer 1-2, RBI; Grayson McDaniel 1-3, run; Jacob Manley run; Kaden Taylor RBI; Keegan Edler 1-1; Teghan Mosier 1-2, RBI; Trent Wilson 1-3; Xander Smith 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, RBI).