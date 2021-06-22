Caden Herbst threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts and the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak reeled off another sweep against Kennewick on Tuesday.
Drew Johnson picked up three hits on the day to go with 3 RBI, including a triple and two RBI to give Herbst all the support he would need in a 3-0 win. The 2021 Selah righthander who will play at Yakima Valley next season also picked up and RBI of his own in Game 2 to help the Pak eke out a 6-5 win and improve to 14-2.
Yakima Valley 3, Kennwick 0 (YV: Caden Herbst 7 IP, 0 H, 5 K, 2 BB, Drew Johnson 2-3, 3b, 2 RBI; Nate Gutierrez 2-3; Drew Benjamin, 1b, RBI; Johnny Hanses 1-3; Jackson May 1-2)
Yakima Valley 6, Kennewick 5 (YV: Ryker Fortier 1b; Drew Johnson 1b, RBI; Eli Grange 1-3; Caden Herbst RBI; Adam Goodrich 1b, RBI.
---
Beetles earn split against Hanford
The Yakima Beetles picked up a 4-3 win before falling 19-5 against the visiting Hanford Flames in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Brayden Palmentier finished the day 5 for 7 and Chase Hansen went 4 for 7 with a run and 2 RBI for the Beetles.
Yakima Beetles 4, Hanford Flames 3 (Yak: Brayden Palmentier 2-3, 2b, run; Chase Hansen 2-3, 2 RBI; Greyson McDaniel 1-2, 2 runs; Kaden Taylor 1-3, RBI; Keegan Edler RBI; Zander Smith 1-1)
Hanford 19, Yakima 5 (Yak: Palmentier 3-4; Hansen 2-4, 2b, run; Damian Gama run; McDaniel run; Taylor 1-3, run; Stevan Rodriquez 1-3, run, RBI; Teghan Moser 2-2, RBI)
---
JUNIOR LEGION BASEBALL
Yakima Valley Peppers 13, Hanford 0 (5 inn.) (YV: Steven Johnson 4 IP, 0 H, 5 K 2-3, 2b 2 RBI; Jonathan Rominger 1 IP, 0 H, K; Isaac Froula 4-4, 2 2b, 3b, 5 RBI, 4 runs; Joel Godina 3-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Carter Graham 2-3, 2 RBI; Sam Stephens 1-2, 3 runs.
Yakima Valley 9, Hanford 2 (YV: Eian Peralta CG, 8 K, ER, 2-4, 3 runs, RBI; Mason Bailey 3-3, 2 2b, 2 RBI; Logan Stevenson 2-4, RBI; Graham 2-run 2b)