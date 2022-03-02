Brynn Widner scored 14 of her 21 points in the first half to lead Zillah’s fifth-seeded girls to a 57-41 elimination win over No. 13 Toppenish in the 1A girls tournament Wednesday night.

With Zillah’s fourth win over Toppenish this season, the Leopards (17-4) advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals to take on No. 3 Cashmere (19-1) at 7:15 p.m.

Mia Hicks contributed a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for Zillah, which pulled away with a 20-7 second quarter. Widner made 8 of 10 free throws.

Jadyn Johnson had 11 points and 20 rebounds for Toppenish, which finished 17-8.

• In Wednesday's 1A girls nightcap, Wapato used a balanced attack to defeat Seattle Academy 68-58 and will stay in the 9 p.m. time slot on Thursday for a quarterfinal against No. 2 Nooksack Valley.

The No. 9 Wolves (20-4), who shot 52% from the field on 26 of 50 accuracy, had four players score in double figures — Crystal Colin (15), KK Bass (14), Trinity Wheeler (13) and Semone Kenoras (12). Kenoras, a sophomore, also had 12 rebounds.

• In the 2A boys evening session, No. 5 Tumwater eliminated No. 12 Grandview 66-47, pulling away with a 20-11 second period.

The Greyhounds were led by Julian Garza’s double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. The CWAC regular-season champions finished 18-7.

Tumwater (20-5), which outrebounded Grandview 48-31, advances to the quarterfinals to play No. 3 R.A. Long (20-2) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.