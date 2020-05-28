Rachel Ball already has a double major and double minor planned for college, which becomes the next stage of her busy life after graduating from La Salle on June 6 as one of the school’s valedictorians.
She’s an accomplished musician in both the flute and french horn, a rare combination that speaks to her far-reaching interests and talents.
In the context of her deep and active resume, missing a state golf tournament because of a global pandemic — and even an entire season — isn’t a crushing blow. Especially since she had already done so much in the sport.
Ball had been steadily ascending through three consecutive trips to the Class 1A-2B-1B state tournament, starting with a 16th-place effort as a freshman, moving up to 12th as a sophomore and then cracking the top 10 last year in ninth. She was, of course, looking forward to a return to Tumwater Valley Golf Course earlier this week.
“My main goal was just to keep moving up, maybe top eight. And if things went really well, top five,” she said. “I’ve been scoring in the 80s for two years and to get in the top five would probably mean getting in the 70s both days, which is a big jump. I usually play better on the second day and in the rain, for some reason, so I was looking forward to it.”
Golf is definitely a family passion for Ball’s family. Her father Ron got her started at an early age, and her mother Marianne is La Salle’s head coach.
“My dad helps me with technical things like my swing and my mom, who’s also my band director and English teacher, helps me with the mental side of it — she keeps me sane in the course,” said Rachel, whose best round at Apple Tree is a 78.
At the University of Puget Sound, Rachel’s plans are to major in Business Administration and Accounting and minor in Music and German. With all that going on, Rachel will still sneak in a few rounds and won’t mind playing in the rain.
“I’ve never been super competitive; golf has been mostly a time to share with friends and the family,” she said. “But I have enjoyed playing for La Salle and will always have those memories.”