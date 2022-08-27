Keys to the Cassel

• In 36 games at Eisenhower and West Valley, Kolney and Skyler have combined for 9,143 yards and 96 touchdowns

• Skyler needs 15 TDs to surpass Kolney’s career tally of 55 and one more to break Brandon Battle’s WV school record.

• Skyler’s monster game was 520 yards and eight TDs as a sophomore and Kolney’s was 414 yards and seven TDs as a senior.

• In the 2011 Ike-Davis clash, Kolney threw for 341 yards and two TDs in a 43-37 win while Davis’ Cooper Kupp had four TDs.

• After a redshirt year at SMU, Kolney played in five games in 2014 and threw his first collegiate TD pass against North Texas.

• Sisters Brooklyn and Courtney Cassel were teammates on the rowing team at Saint Mary’s College last season.

