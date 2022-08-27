As much as they have in common and as close as they are, brothers Kolney and Skyler Cassel were missing something they both wanted.
More time together.
Separated by 10 years and two sisters, that hasn’t been easy, especially with Kolney so busy playing and coaching college football all across the country since he graduated from Eisenhower in 2013.
With Skyler entering his senior year at West Valley and preparing to head off in his own direction, this could’ve easily remained an unfulfilled desire. Random holidays and family gatherings would have to do.
Until an opportunity came along that wasn’t just ideal.
It was perfect.
———
Kolney was a three-year starting quarterback for Dan Eyman’s Cadets and he rewrote a batch of school records, like throwing 55 career touchdowns. He pitched 27 of those during his junior season and was named the CBBN’s co-offensive player of the year.
From Yakima, Kolney embarked on an injury-plagued collegiate journey that included Southern Methodist, Sacramento State and Hawaii. It was at Hawaii that he played his final games and then became a graduate assistant in Nick Rolovich’s run-n-shoot offense.
When Mike Leach departed Washington State for Mississippi State, the Cougars hired Rolovich as head coach and he brought Kolney on staff for the 2020 season. Kolney was right where he wanted to be — a young coach on the rise in a dynamic offense and back in his home state. But all that got undone last year when Rolovich was terminated over COVID issues and the staff was overhauled under a new coach.
All the challenges he has faced, the frustrating injuries followed by the sudden turn of events in Pullman, forced Kolney to lean harder on his faith, which kept him positive and looking ahead. This will lead to something else, he believed, an unexpected opportunity that will impact his life.
And that’s exactly what happened.
———
Eyman, now coaching at West Valley, knew his former quarterback was back in town and called to just to shoot the breeze earlier this year. One thing led to another, and by the end of the conversation the Rams had a new offense and new coach to run it.
Even though designing and running an offense is his favorite part of the job, Eyman saw a huge win-win in handing the reigns to Kolney as offensive coordinator. Not only would he introduce and teach the run-n-shoot, his brother would be at the helm for his third and final season.
Rams, win. Cassels, win.
“With this being Skyler’s last year, this was an easy decision and I’m grateful for it,” Kolney said. “I will definitely get back to college coaching, that’s what I want to do. But I’m here now because of this opportunity. It’s special.”
“I had no hesitation at all because it will make us better,” Eyman said. “Skyler and Kolney work really well together, even though I do have to sometimes remind Skyler that he is his coach and not just his brother. When Kolney played at Ike, Skyler was always there watching his big brother. It’s fun that it’s coming full circle.”
———
Even with the family chemistry, installing the run-n-shoot is no walk in the park. Far from it.
“It’s a complex offense with a lot of new plays and concepts,” Skyler said. “Whatever you do is based on the defense with receivers basically running into open space. I feel like I know the concepts really well, but the reads are hard. Knowing what the defense is disguising, that can be tough to read quickly.”
Skyler is a three-year starter with some ‘oh, wow’ credentials. Like breaking the Valley’s single-game passing record with 520 yards in the last game of his sophomore year. He threw eight touchdown passes in that game, tying the all-time mark.
But the odd thing about his resume is that he’s started only 12 games — and they were all in 2021. The Rams were limited to five games in the pandemic-delayed season when he was a sophomore, and last fall West Valley was forced to cancel its first two nonleague games due to COVID issues.
And now he has a new offense.
“The run-n-shoot is probably one of the most difficult offenses there is to learn,” Kolney said. “Everything is on the fly. The receivers have to run with eyes up, seeing what the defense is doing so they can react. And the quarterback has to be on the same page — that’s the hard part about it. It’s exciting, though, how hard the guys are working and how well they’re picking it up.”
———
West Valley will debut Friday night at home, hosting Walla Walla at Clasen Field. It’s not what Kolney is used to. It’s not the Pac-12, Mountain West, Big Sky or American Athletic Conference.
But, for this season, it’s better.
While Kolney was making his trek across the landscape of college football over the last decade, Skyler grew up. Through junior high and high school, he’s down to his final season of Friday night lights. And Kolney will be there for all of it.
“It’s fun for us with a lot of bonding,” Skyler said. “He’s been gone for a long time playing and coaching and it’s nice to catch up with him.”
Like Eyman noted, it’s come full circle.
“Skyler always came to my games and was friends with all of my friends. They always thought he was the coolest little kid,” Kolney said. “He’s always been my biggest fan, and it was tough because I wasn’t there for him very much. But now, the chance to be a part of his last season — I couldn’t miss that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.