YAKIMA, Wash. — Ketner Kupp is going back to school.
The 2018 all-Big Sky Conference second-team linebacker for Eastern Washington recently was hired as a defensive analyst on Eagles head coach Aaron Best’s staff.
College football programs are allowed 10 assistant coaches, and the analysts — often called quality control coaches — do not count against that number. Their duties usually include breaking down film of future opponents.
Ketner, a Davis High graduate, finished his EWU career with 267 tackles, which ranked in the top 15 in Eagles history, capped by a team-best 115 in 2018, which was 13th on the Eagles’ single-season list.
After attending the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp last May, Kupp later signed with the Los Angeles Rams, joining older brother Cooper, a fellow EWU alum and star receiver for the Rams.
Ketner played in three preseason games and recorded 11 tackles, including a team-high six in a 22-10 victory against the Texans on Aug. 29. Kupp was cut the next day.
The Eagles are scheduled to start the season Sept. 5 with a trip to SEC contender Florida. EWU’s spring drills and Red & White game slated for Friday were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eisenhower graduate Kolney Cassel was hired at Washington State for a similar position on offense. He had served under and played for new Cougars coach Nick Rolovich at Hawaii.