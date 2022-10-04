WEST RICHLAND — Just as he had hoped for all season, Kaiden Anderson was there at the end.
And he had to come from way back to do it.
Rallying from 26th to sixth and then getting a helpful late pass by Jason Fraser over his rival, the young driver from Yakima captured the Northwest Super Late Model Series championship Sunday at the 35th annual Fall Classic.
In the closest finish in Series history, Anderson edged Spokane's Haeden Plybon by two points when the 125-lap season finale wrapped up at Tri-City Raceway, which took over the event last year when Yakima Speedway closed.
"It is pretty emotional," Anderson said after the race. "I have dreamed about this since I was nine years old, so it is pretty huge. I can’t thank everybody enough, it is pretty surreal. Our main goal was just to finish and then to see where we shook out."
With his 11-point lead shaved to six after Saturday's qualifying rounds, Anderson's challenges were mounting. Not only was Plybon the fastest qualifier on the half-mile oval at 17.811 seconds, a value-stem issue hampered Anderson's black No. 37 machine and he was forced to start the 33-car finale in 26th.
"It was a long hard-fought race, and we started in the back," he said. "But 125 laps on a half-mile is a pretty long race. We just wanted to keep our nose clean and try to get to the front slowly but securely, and that is what we did. My crew did a great job of giving me the adjustments I needed to have good fire of speed for the second half."
Anderson climbed to ninth by the mid-race break with Plybon setting much of the early pace at the front. But Woodinville's Doni Wanat charged to the $10,000 victory and Fraser, the 2018 Fall Classic winner from Snohomish overtook Plybon for second with two laps left. That late pass cost Plybon two points and clinched the championship for Anderson.
"We might have got a bad set of tires at the break on the right side," Plybon speculated. "We didn’t really change anything at the halfway break. I couldn’t drive the car any harder than I was, and I was just trying to keep up with those guys. I don’t know, it is just the way it goes, sometimes. It was good fun, and third isn’t bad, and we didn’t tear up any of the racecars."
Anderson's steady run back into contention on Sunday capped a championship season that was consistently solid throughout and highlighted by a victory in Hermiston, the third race in the seven-event schedule. Anderson also won the Series' Rookie of the Year award.
"I'm incredibly grateful and humble to have had the opportunity to race for such a prestigious championship and award," he said. "I was also lucky enough to get a win under my belt. My crew and family put in so much time and effort this season. I can’t even explain how much this means to me."
Kennewick's B.J. Tidrick, formerly of Yakima, was fifth and Selah's Andy Beaman placed 12th.
-
Renegade Raceway
Sunday's results
Super Quick: 1, John Chitwood; 2, Jeremy Waterman; 3, Carson Campbell, Emmett McKillop.
Junior Lightning: 1, Ty Gaynor; 2, Sydnee Hloshyk; 3, Dustin Ridge.
Junior Thunder: 1, Karsen Craig; 2, Emerie Sanchez; 3, Rachael Place.
Box: 1, Lane Cavar; 2, Brian McGuire; 3, Doug Widhalm, Mark Campbell.
No Box: 1, Ken Reaves; 2, Lanny Hughes; 3, Jimmy Heriford.
Junior Street: 1, Rubie Wilde; 2, Lizzy Wagner; 3, Michelle Brown, Natalie Erickson.
Junior Dragster: 1, Tyson Sanchez; 2, Ellie Brown; 3, Ben Bryson, Kymbree Brost.
Saturday's results
Super Quick: 1, Bill King; 2, Logan Scrivner; 3, Katie Harkema, Don Sefton.
Junior Lightning: 1, Dustin Ridge; 2, Raylee Higgins; 3, Ty Gaynor.
Junior Thunder: 1, Dawsin Ridge; 2, Xzavier Heaton; 3, Ellie White.
Box: 1, Chris Barton; 2, Emmett McKillop; 3, Brian Jennen, Josh Oglesbee.
No Box: 1, Jimmy Heriford; 2, Dustin Ward; 3, Al Chinn.
Junior Street: 1, Lizzie Wagner; 2, Rubie Wilde; 3, Michelle Brown, Natalie Erickson.
Junior Dragster: 1, Dylan Shearer; 2, Ben Bryson; 3, Michelle Brown, Greyson Fossum.
Junior Gambler: 1, Dylan Shearer; 2, Sydnee Hloshyk; 3, Dawsin Ridge.
