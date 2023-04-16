In one room, there's a vintage IMB Selectric typewriter still in use with another dusty model stored below for parts.
Moving on through a maze of doorways and storage areas, there's a cream-colored Apple computer, with the blocky small monitor stacked on top of the hard drive and keyboard with two small bins alongside filled with floppy discs.
Continue on and there's his office, encased in wood paneling as though preserved in a Time Life book on Classic Dens of the 60s. There are more rooms just like it.
This is wall-to-wall old school, wonderfully so, and there's a reason for it.
This is Jim Riley's business and all the best things about old school, things that may have faded away elsewhere, have been here for generations. Professional, hard-working, helpful, face-to-face.
The business is what the man is.
-
From the ground up
Three years after graduating from Davis High School in 1967, Jim went to work at Engravings Unlimited, a small and newly opened trophy shop on Yakima Avenue. Growing up in a military family, he wasn't one to shy away from a challenge. So less than a year later he bought the business.
Over a half century later, he's still there and a true community fixture in all levels of Valley athletics. If you or your team earned a trophy or plaque in the last 53 years, chances are very likely it came from Engravings Unlimited. Every high school in the area has a trophy case stocked with its gleaming hardware. And if you played or followed basketball, you're even more familiar with Jim as one of the most well-respected officials in the area for over three decades.
He's coming up on his 74th birthday this summer and bracing for another blast in May and June with the conclusion of spring sports barreling right into graduations. All those 12-hour days wear on his stamina but not his enthusiasm.
"The long days do get to you, especially the two months that are coming up, but we get so much satisfaction from what we do here," he said during a brief break earlier this week. "From where we started and how long we've been here, I'm very proud of that."
The business has long since moved down the street and around the corner to North Sixth Avenue, where it has steadily occupied more and more space in the highly visible brown building with its distinctive cursive logo. The good fortune that led him into the business brought him in contact with two very important people — his wife and longtime partner.
As the high-point winner in the Eastern Washington Junior Horse Show for two years running, Barb came into the shop one day to have her trophy engraved. Despite her being an Eisenhower graduate — a source of some controversy to this day — one thing led to another and this summer they'll celebrate their 50th anniversary.
A few years after meeting Barb, Jim hired Ray Jenson in 1976 and a month later they moved into the new location on Sixth. Jenson was Jim's partner for 44 years before retiring in 2020. Together they built a business dedicated to giving just the right touch to people's cherished accomplishments. To them, there was only one way to do that.
-
Customer relations
Over the years the bedrock of the business has come from sports, which Jim estimates accounts for 70% of the work. Nearly every athletic director and coach in the Valley knows Jim well and, at one time or another, has dashed into the lobby with a desperately late order.
And no matter the rush, they hear the same thing. Tell us what you need and we'll get it done.
"There are times when we wonder how we're ever going to fit it in, but we just do," Jim said of those rushed orders. "I'm here 6 to 6 every day and on most Saturdays, so we'll find a way. Sometimes I have Barb help — she's a great proofer."
In the engraving business, perfection is a difficult standard to reach. But nothing is more important.
"We don't want anything leaving here that I wouldn't want in my own living room," Jim said. "And if a customer spells a name wrong, we'll fix it right away. If they say, well, we'll give it to them wrong at the presentation and then we'll bring it back to fix — oh no we won't. We'll do it right now. I can't stand the idea of giving out something that's wrong."
They can handle rushes and they can handle big.
"In our early years, when the Yakama Nation started its All-Indian basketball tournament, they wanted a first-place trophy as tall as me and I was 6-5 back then," Jim said. "Teams that won it didn't know how to get it home. One guy rented a trailer and one guy took it apart to get it on a plane. That's probably the tallest we ever made, just under seven feet. I often officiated at that tournament and it was always fun."
Jim retired away from officiating twice, and finally in 2000. The Yakima Valley Officials Association still hands out an annual Jim Riley Inspirational Award. When he retires entirely, well, that's an ongoing process.
-
'It's hard for me to let go'
With such an immense investment in the business, Jim has rigid conditions for an exit that he concedes is overdue.
But, of course, timing is everything.
"We thought we had it sold a couple of times but it didn't happen when they saw everything that's involved," he said. "I want them to know everything and understand it. Last year we worked 43 straight days just to get through graduations. If someone wrote me a check and then closed the door six months later, I'd be devastated."
Then came 2020.
Instead of all the 50-year celebration events they planned, the business got slammed by the toughest year imaginable. The pandemic wiped out all sports and pushed the business to the brink. With so little to do, Ray went ahead and retired that summer and Jim was forced to send longtime employee Merilee Bennett home, leaving him in the 6,000-square-foot building by himself most days.
All Jim had were three clients, including an electrical customer deemed essential.
"If we hadn't owned the building and everything in it, we probably would have been done," Jim admitted. "Those three kept us open. I'm grateful because I just couldn't have it end that way."
Timing then came into play again and rewarded Jim's stubborn perseverance.
Two years ago, Jim's son-in-law Wayne VanTighem came on board from a career in law enforcement and quickly started learning all parts the business. He's bringing a younger vision that the business clearly needs and that Jim unapologetically avoids.
"I've never been a believer in websites and, yes, I know how that sounds. But he's taking care of that and it'll happen very soon," Jim smiled. "Wayne wanted us to buy a Fiber Lazer machine and I said, 'OK, but I don't want to be in the room with it.' It's too much math and I don't want to learn anything new. It is amazing, though, what it can do. Personalized engraving is where the business is growing by leaps and bounds."
Wayne is on track to take over the business and it'll be in good hands, but Jim hasn't set a date yet for the final transition. Perhaps after another graduation grinder and the birthday that's coming in July, a clearer idea will be at hand.
"Wayne is my pin-hole light at the end of the tunnel. I can see it," Jim said, squinting. "Barb and I have never traveled and done the things we should have done. I know Barb doesn't want me working 12-hour days anymore and she's right, I shouldn't be. But when I think about what it took over all these years, of all the nights Ray and I spent together in here, it's a part of me. It's hard for me to let go."
Just outside the front door is the old trolley line that still runs down the middle of Sixth. Those rails are etched in the city's history, and that's something Jim can appreciate more than most.
