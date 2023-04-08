How is Jackson Van De Brake handling the transition to Division I baseball?
The numbers tell it all.
After two seasons at Tacoma Community College, the 2020 West Valley graduate is the leading hitter on North Carolina's 13th-ranked club and an infield anchor at second base.
Van De Brake, who missed his final high school season due to the pandemic, is batting .343 and slugging .630 through 31 games and he showed up in Chapel Hill with power, swatting seven home runs in his first 14 games.
Winning two of three at Notre Dame in an ACC series a week ago and then another two of three at Georgia Tech on Thursday and Friday, the Tar Heels are 22-10 heading into a nine-game homestand.
In the first game of last Sunday's doubleheader at Notre Dame, Van De Brake, batting third in the lineup, was 2-for-4, reached base three times and drove in three runs in a 5-2 victory. His eighth home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth, gave UNC a 3-0 lead and he added a two-run single in the ninth after the Irish had rallied within a run. In the field he has only committed five errors in 30 starts.
In the last two games of the Georgia Tech series, he had three hits, three RBI, his seventh double of the year and drew three walks.
Coming out of his missed senior prep season in 2020, Van De Brake was solid at Tacoma CC, playing in 69 games over two seasons with a .331 batting average. He ran a lot more then, stealing 35 bases, but he had only one home run. Last summer he played for the Portland Pickles in the West Coast League.
At West Valley, Van De Brake was a three-sport standout who was the CBBN's 2019 defensive MVP in football.
-
Cassie Kim leading the Zags
Whether it's the high desert of northern Arizona or the coastline of Maui, Cassie Kim is on top of her game this spring.
The Davis graduate has been Gonzaga's top golfer at the last two tournaments and on Tuesday she was named the West Coast Conference's women's golfer of the month.
At the 54-hole Red Rocks Invitational three weeks ago in Sedona, Ariz., Kim opened with a 3-under 69 and finished eighth with nine birdies as the Zags placed fourth.
Kim, a senior, then shot a 2-over 218 at the Anuenue Spring Break Classic in Lahaina, Maui. She made 12 birdies during consistent rounds of 71, 74 and 73 and on the course's par-5 holes she was 4-under.
Through 21 rounds this season, Kim has averaged a team-low round of 72.95 and has four top-10 finishes.
The WCC Championships will be held later this month in Bremerton.
-
Martin closing in on Idaho record
Olivia Martin, a junior from Selah, climbed to No. 4 on Idaho's all-time list for the 400 meters at last weekend's Stanford Invitational.
Martin, a two-time 2A state champion for the Vikings in the 400, clocked 55.87 for the fifth-best time in the Big Sky Conference. Idaho's 23-year-old school record is 54.77.
The Vandals also ran a Big-Sky-leading 3:47.40 in the 4x400 at Stanford with Martin running leadoff.
Also at Stanford, Oklahoma State's Jonas Price (Eisenhower) ran his first track race in nearly a year and clocked 8:55.48 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and Idaho's Shea Mattson (Selah) ran the 1,500 in 3:50.48, which ranks seventh in the Big Sky.
During the indoor season, Mattson and Arizona's Cooper Quigley (Selah) ran career-best mile times of 4:06.86 and 4:07.07, respectively.
-
Sydney's slammin' Sunday
Selah graduate Sydney Wells, a sophomore at New York's Fordham University, sure had a day to remember last Sunday.
In her second year starting at catcher for the Rams, Wells clubbed two home runs in the first game of an Atlantic 10 doubleheader against George Mason, including a grand slam for the lead.
With Fordham trailing 4-0, Wells started the comeback with a solo shot in the fourth inning and then swatted her grand slam in the fifth for a 5-4 lead. Her team eventually won 6-5 and Wells finished 4-for-6 for the day.
The CWAC's co-MVP for Selah two years ago leads Fordham in home runs (four) and RBI (15).
-
Tacoma bolstered by locals
While Jackson Van De Brake has moved on, Tacoma CC baseball is still getting plenty of local help. And it has the Titans at 19-1 and ranked No. 1 in the NWAC's most recent poll released on Tuesday.
Sophomore Connor Schlect (West Valley) is 3-0 after five starts with 31 strikeouts and a 2.48 ERA over 32.2 innings. He was named an NWAC player of the week after throwing seven shutout innings in a 6-0 win over Skagit Valley.
Freshman Drew Johnson (West Valley) has played in 18 games at third base and the outfield and has three doubles, eight stolen bases and 11 RBI, and sophomore Ryan Fowler (Eisenhower), a catcher and designated hitter, has played in 12 games and has a home run.
-
Down the homestretch ...
Goldendale graduate Ellie Rising, a junior at George Fox, has run the nation's third-fastest 800 in NCAA Div. III, clocking 2:11.07 while winning at the Westmont Classic in Santa Barbara, Calif., on March 25. Rising, who started her collegiate career at Seattle Pacific, ran her lifetime best of 2:10.31 while placing third at the NCAA Div. III national indoor meet a month ago. ... Highland grad Gwen Rydberg, a freshman at Lane CC, ranks fourth in the NWAC in the shot (39-1.75) and fifth in the discus (118-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.