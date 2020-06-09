YAKIMA, Wash. — In the sadness of a lost season, Jack Van De Brake’s first thoughts were consumed by the unthinkable. A spring without baseball, without senior memories, without his West Valley teammates.
Moreover, they would all be sent home to finish high school.
But once the breadth of it settled in, and the postponements and possibilities were finally exhausted, another consequence surfaced that sharpened the sting. Jack wouldn’t get that final bookend season for he and his brothers, Jace and Justin, that remarkable ninth straight season with a Van De Brake anchoring the Rams’ infield at shortstop.
“I was just so disappointed in general that it wasn’t the first thing on my mind,” said Jack, whose team got in a jamboree before the coronavirus pandemic closed all the state’s schools. “But then add that to it, and it sure was tough. I was obviously looking forward to it. I mean, nine straight years of us playing shortstop, that’s a pretty good run.”
But summer has come to the rescue.
Jack is not only getting to close out a nine-year streak with a Van De Brake patrolling the infield for the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak, this is the season when the family legacy includes two other generations with father Kevin and grandfather Jerry.
In 1984, Mike Archer was just 22 years old when he became head coach of the Pepsi Pak and his catcher that first season was Kevin, a sophomore at Selah High School who moved to shortstop the next two seasons. Jerry was the shortstop on the 1963 Selah-Naches American Legion state championship team coached by Bill Carlon.
“It would’ve been cool to go out there (at West Valley) and finish it off for all three of us and my parents and grandparents,” Jack said. “But at least we have this and it’s pretty cool for our family, too.”
Pretty cool, indeed. Each of the brothers played on an American Legion state championship team for the Pak — Jace in 2014, Justin in 2017 and Jack in 2018.
Jace’s 2014 squad set a Pak record with 55 wins, and he went on to play in 147 games during a four-year career at Gonzaga. He graduated last year with a history degree for secondary education.
Justin was the state tournament MVP in 2017 when he played third base with Dac Archer at shortstop and Xander Orejudos at second, forming perhaps YV’s best infield ever. After an NWAC West MVP season with Tacoma in 2019, Justin had a team-high 19 RBI at Washington State this spring when the season was shut down after 16 games.
Wearing Jace’s No. 5, Jack kept the streak going by taking over at shortstop in 2018 as a sophomore. Despite the departure of that amazing infield trio, the Pak repeated as state champions and came within a win of reaching the World Series.
When Justin was sent home from Pullman in March, he and Jack knew exactly where to spend their time. After all, a batting cage is not only a home away from home for them, it is home.
“We are actually very, very fortunate having a batting cage in our backyard,” Jack said. “Justin and I are pretty much back there every day, trying to take advantage of it.”
That helped Jack get prepared for the summer season he thought was lost as well, and according to state restrictions should be on hold for the time being — especially in Phase 1-mired Yakima County. But the Pepsi Pak moved ahead with home games anyway last week and has two more doubleheaders at Carlon Park this week.
It’s not American Legion and there won’t be a state tournament, but it’s still baseball.
“The high school situation was really tough with first turning out, playing in a jamboree, getting shut down, then hearing we might have a half season, and then getting that taken away,” said Jack, who is following Justin to Tacoma Community College. “It was tough for everybody. For a while it looked like nothing would happen, and then we got this opportunity. For me, and for all of these guys out here, it’s a big deal.”
And for the Van De Brake reign, there is a final chapter.