Just like two years ago, all the state volleyball tournaments will be held on the eastside because contract issues between the WIAA and Saint Martin's University.
And it's Yakima's gain this time.
The Class 4A state tournament, originally scheduled to be in Lacey next month, will now be moved to Yakima and join the 3A and 2A tournaments in the SunDome on Nov. 19-20 for reasons the WIAA refers to as "unresolved contractual language surrounding indemnification and liability at Saint Martin’s University," according to a release on Thursday.
Two years ago, the Class 2A tournament, initially scheduled for Saint Martin's, was moved midseason to Central Washington University.
Like the 1A, 2B and 1B tournaments the week before, the three big-school tournaments will be spread over three days in the SunDome with the 3A being contested Nov. 18-19 and the 2A and 4A on Nov. 19-20.
The WIAA noted in Thursday's announcement that it is "thankful to the Yakima Valley SunDome and its staff for their flexibility on such short notice. The Yakima Sports Commission and the Yakima community have always been fantastic hosts."
Brackets and schedules for the adjusted tournaments can be found at www.wiaa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.