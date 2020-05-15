Governor Jay Inslee offered some clarifications and guidelines this week regarding how staffed tennis courts, guided tours and motorsports can return to business.

Those activities and other similar low-risk outdoor sports will be mostly limited to people from the same household in Phase 1, although people from different households can play singles on a tennis court. Staff must keep a log of participants while following rules to sanitize equipment and enforce social distancing of at least six feet.

The Yakima Tennis Club re-opened to members only on May 5, when the state announced it would allow golf, fishing and other outdoor activities. General manager Claire Bardwell said they’re following the state’s guidelines and their indoor courts for pickleball and tennis will stay closed until gyms are allowed to open in Phase 3.

The city of Yakima’s pickleball and tennis courts at Franklin Park remain locked and a sign at Kissel Park’s courts reads, “Closed until further notice.”

That hasn’t stopped people from playing there and many courts at area schools are still open for public use with no signage.

Guide businesses for activities such as fishing, ATV and horseback riding are open to single households with a maximum of eight participants at a time for ATV and horseback riding, and only two clients for fishing. Strict cleaning and safety protocols must be followed, including masks or facial coverings for all customers and crew on fishing trips.

Overnight guided trips won’t be allowed until Phase 2.

No spectators will be allowed until Phase 2 at go-cart tracks or motocross facilities and just like at tennis courts, only one-on-one instruction is permitted.

All facilities or businesses conducting low-risk outdoor activities must utilize a phone or online reservation system and keep a log of first and last names, phone numbers and addresses for all participants.