For just the second time in its history, the Little League Softball World Series will have a team from Washington.
And an Eisenhower graduate and his daughter helped make it happen.
Ed Erickson, a three-sport standout for the Cadets who graduated in 1996, is the coach of an Issaquah Majors All-Star team that won the Northwest Regional title in San Bernardino, Calif., last weekend and will open play in the World Series on Tuesday in Greenville, North Carolina.
As Washington’s 12-year-old state champion, Erickson’s crew dominated the six-state Regional tournament, defeating Wyoming 15-0, Montana 13-3, Oregon 5-0 and Montana 13-4 for the title on July 29.
In the championship game, Shaelyn Erickson, the coach’s daughter, had five RBI and pitched 5.2 innings with one earned run. She hit a bases-loaded double in the top of an eight-run second inning.
“I was happy to get a chance to hit with the bases loaded,” she told The Seattle Times. “I just wanted to hit the ball hard and wanted to get the ball in the air.”
With a day of rest between games, Shaelyn pitched a one-hitter against Oregon’s state champion, Hermiston, in the semifinals.
Washington’s first representative in the Little League Softball World Series was Kirkland in 2018.
During his senior year at Eisenhower, Ed Erickson was a Big Nine League first-team center in football, a starter on a state-qualifying basketball team and capped a remarkable career in baseball. In three seasons playing first base, he batted .500 with 15 home runs and 71 RBI and was the Big Nine’s player of the year in 1995 with a .611 batting average.
At the 12-team Little League Softball World Series, Issaquah will open play in the Orange Bracket with Southeast, Southwest and West Regional champions along with the North Carolina host team and a qualifier from Latin America. Issaquah will play the Southwest on Tuesday with all games broadcast on ESPN-plus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.