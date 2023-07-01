The Yakima Mile turned into an impressive warmup for a Pasco runner headed to next week's USA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.
Marisa Howard pulled away around the half-mile mark and just kept widening the gap, winning by three seconds in a time of 4:30.5. She held a brief lead before finishing third two years ago when Nikki Hiltz set the Washington state women's record in 4:21.5.
"Our goal was really for me to work on patience," Howard said. "A few summers ago when I was racing these road miles I would just gun it and run a fast time and maybe get like third or fourth, but we really wanted to work on closing."
Jack Anstey also finished strong to cruise to a win in the elite mile at 3:58.5, more than two full seconds ahead of Tom Anderson. The Australian who ran at Illinois State said he wanted to be decisive when he made his move and felt comfortable enough to take in the moments before he crossed the finish line.
"You just don't get this on the track, to have a finishing chute with literally hundreds of people screaming," said Anstey, who plans to compete at the Liberty Mile in Pittsburgh next Friday. "I think a lot of the road miles just have a good community aspect and you can definitely notice that here."
Selah's Shea Mattson knows all about Yakima's strong running community, so it felt extra special to cross the finish line first in the new Rising Stars mile. The two-time CWAC track and field athlete of the year and runner-up at both the 2A cross country championships and in the 2A 1600 meters his senior year sprinted to a 4:16.7 finish.
He clocked a personal-best 4:06.86 mile at the Big Sky Indoor Championships in February and put in a little speed work to prepare for his first Yakima Mile. Mattson's mostly focused on getting ready to help Idaho reach the NCAA Cross Country Championships, but he said his coach agreed the short race would be a beneficial addition to his training.
"I'm really blessed to be back out here," said Mattson, who hasn't run any races in Yakima since high school and still has two seasons of college cross country and indoor track remaining. "Races like this will help me prepare for the longer stuff like 8K and 10K."
The same held true for Howard as she prepares for her 3,000 meter steeplechase in Eugene. A year after giving birth, the 2010 Pasco graduate who ran at Boise State and placed second at the 2020 USA Track and Field Road Mile championships will enter the national championships with the ninth-best time.
A short drive made it an easy decision to come out to Yakima, where more than 900 runners registered for the race's 11 different heats. Even a 30-minute delay due to a short train that stopped on the tracks prior to the high school race hardly diminished an enthusiastic crowd lining Yakima Avenue.
Howard said knowing the course and its noticeable early downhill before flattening out helped her find the right pace to win the $5,000 prize. Both she and Anstey posted times several seconds slower than past year's winners, but Howard and her supporters didn't seem to mind at all.
"We didn't care about time today," Howard said. "We just wanted to race, and coming away with the win is a great way to do it."
Results — Elite Men: 1. Jack Anstey 3:58.5, 2. Tom Anderson 4:00.7, 3. Jordan Macintosh 4:01.5; Elite Women: 1. Marisa Howard 4:30.5, 2. Grace Barnett 4:33.3, 3. Katie McCune 4:37.0. Rising Stars: 1. Shea Mattson, 4:16.7; 2. Aaron Lakeman 4:18.3; 3. Cooper Quigley 4:22.3. Full results at runsignup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.