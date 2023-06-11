Allow me to introduce myself.
My name is Michael Ambrose, and though you may not recognize my name, I know you’re familiar with my work.
I’m taking over for the retiring Scott Spruill as the YH-R’s sports editor. I’ve spent the last 18 months as Scott’s assistant sports editor, designing pages, editing stories, helping plan the section’s coverage and managing our little corner of the website.
My role has largely been behind the scenes, doing the dirty work to get Scott and sports reporter Luke Thompson out of the office and into the community as much as possible.
Before joining the Herald-Republic team, I was a bench-warming offensive lineman at Chapman University and a part-time preps writer for the Orange County Register. I got my first full-time gig designing pages and covering sports at the Grants Pass Daily Courier in southern Oregon, where I met my lovely partner Mary Strother.
The decision to leave Grants Pass wasn’t an easy one. It will always be a special place to us; it’s where we started our careers, fell in love and made so many wonderful friends.
When the opportunity to move to Yakima came up, we had some questions. Despite both growing up in the Pacific Northwest, we’d never been out this way before. A trip up to our potential new home was in order. We explored downtown, drove up and down Tieton (which we were pronouncing ti-tan), walked on the greenway and ended our day with pizza and a beverage at Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co. Sitting outdoors with the sun dipping below the ridgeline on a glorious August evening, our minds were made up. We were Yakima residents three weeks later.
We’ve loved our weekend day trips to Mount Rainier and Bumping Lake, morning walks through the Cowiche Canyon and one very sweaty climb to the top of Ahtanum Ridge.
Our little family grown has grown, too. We adopted a pup from the Yakima Humane Society — named Cooper for Cooper Kupp and Kyle MacLachlan’s “Twin Peaks” character Dale Cooper.
Yakima is a vibrant sports town, and Scott is partly why.
His passion for telling the stories of the Valley’s high school athletes has left a mark on this community, and the unbridled support for prep athletics in Valley is a testament to his impact.
But besides his captivating writing, meticulous record keeping of the Valley’s sports history and his unmatched enthusiasm for his work, what I will remember most about working with him is his kindness and his humility.
I’m sure many of you reading this who know Scott, even a little, are nodding your heads.
I am incredibly fortunate to have gotten to work with him, even for just a short time, and will carry lessons I’ve learned from him the rest of my life.
So how can you replace someone like Scott?
You can’t.
We’ll find someone, and soon, to sit at Scott’s desk and take on his preps beat. We’ll rely on Luke’s prodigious talents as a writer and reporter and lean on the sports section’s stalwart, Stephen Eastham. Our section remains committed to covering this Valley from tip to tail while continuing to tell its stories with the zeal of our outgoing leader.
But even once Scott’s chair is filled, replacing him simply isn’t possible.
And it would be silly to think that we could.
