The Hot Shots 3-on-3 basketball tournament plans to return to Sozo Sports Complex in late August, the Yakima Sports Commission announced Friday.
Concerns about state regulations regarding COVID-19 pushed the tournament’s scheduled dates back to Aug. 29 and 30, more than a month after the originally scheduled July 18-19 weekend. Gov Jay Inslee announced last week gatherings of more than 50 people wouldn’t be allowed until at least July, so organizers decided it would be best to move Hot Shots back.
A year ago the tournament moved from downtown to Sozo and was held in June for the first time, drawing 252 teams. A record 509 teams participated in August 2017 and 492 had registered before wildlfire smoke cancelled Hot Shots in 2018.
For the second straight year Hot Shots is scheduled a week after Spokane’s Hoopfest, which already moved its dates back nearly two months to Aug. 22-23.
Registration for Hot Shots is available now at hotshots3on3.com, or call 509-573-3090 with any questions.
The Yakima Sports Commission also announced the Dye Hard 5K will be held Aug. 22 rather than its originally scheduled date of June 20.
Sozo is also looking to reschedule the Yak Attack 5v5 soccer tournament, originally slated for May 16-17, and the Midsummer Soccer Classic (June 12-14), but no dates have been settled on for either event.
in the Desert lacrosse tournament (April 17-18), Insane Inflatable 5k (May 23) and Great Northwest Rugby Challenge rugby tournament (June 25-27) all have been canceled.