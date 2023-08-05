Adult Coed — NIKO 13, Could Have Went 10; Oreos 19, DB Yak 7; Shmooth Buckets 20, Dutch Mafia 11; Hoop Dancers 18, Wade To Go Buddy 12; Could Have Went 14, DB Yak 9; Dutch Mafia 12, Wade To Go Buddy 9; NIKO 20, Oreos 7; Shmooth Buckets 19, Hoop Dancers 18; Could Have Went 20, Wade To Go Buddy 12; Dutch Mafia 15, DB Yak 14; Could Have Went D1 20, Hoop Dancers 15; Oreos 2, Dutch Mafia 0; NIKO 20, Shmooth Buckets 16; Could Have Went D1 20, Oreos 17; Could Have Went D1 20, Shmooth Buckets 17; Championship: NIKO 20, Could Have Went D1 11.
Women’s Open — Bad Aunties 20, Team Legends 9; LMFG 6, The Hoopies 2; Newbies 20, The Valley 11; Team 12, Zillah 8; The Hoopies 11, Team Legends 6; Zillah 16, The Valley 12; Bad Aunties 14, LMFG 13; Newbies 11, Team 8; The Valley 9, Team 8; Zillah 2, Team Legends 0; The Valley 9, Team 8; Zillah 17, LMFG 15; Newbies 18, Bad Aunties 17; Zillah 20, The Valley 12; Bad Aunties 20, Zillah 12; Championship: Newbies 20, Bad Aunties 12.
Men’s Open Clippers — Team Awna 12, Gone With the Win 9; YV Hoopers 20, Heat Bandits 13; The 4 Horsemen 20, BBL 11; Sup 16, The Almost Old Heads 15; Killer 3zzz 21, Team Awna 8; YV Hoopers 20, Down Low 15; BBL 20, HeatBandits 9; The Almost Old Heads 15, Gone With The Win 9; Down Low 11, Team Awna 10; Team Awna 18, The Almost Old Heads 15; The Almost Old Heads 15, Heat Bandits 14; BBL 20, Team Awna 8; The Almost Old Heads 20, Down Low 15; Killer 3zzz 20, The 4 Horsemen 15; YV Hoopers 19, Sup 14; BBL 20, Sup 11; The Almost Old Heads 18, The 4 Horsemen 17; YV Hoopers 20, Killer 3zzz 16; The Almost Old Heads 20, BBL 16; The Almost Old Heads 20, Killer 3zzz 19; The Almost Old Heads 20, YV Hoopers 17; Championship: YV Hoopers 21, The Almost Old Heads 16.
Men’s Open Knicks — Three Jointers 15, These Foos 11; YSP 20, Hustlers 10; Average Joe’s 13, C Team’s Finest 8; Who’s in Paris? 15, Outlawz 9; These Foos 19, Hustlers 9; C Team’s Finest 17, Outlawz 15; Three Jointers 13, YSP 12; Who’s in Paris? 20, Average Joe’s 12; These Foos 2, Outlawz 0; C Team’s Finest 20, Hustlers 9; Average Joe’s 19, These Foos 16; C Team’s Finest 14, YSP 13; Who’s in Paris? 15, Three Jointers 7; C Team’s Finest 18, Average Joe’s 14; C Team’s Finest 13, Three Jointers 11; Championship: Who’s in Paris? 20, C Team’s Finest 13.
Men’s Open Rockets — Winded Warriors 15, Affirmative Action 12; Goon Squad 20, Angry Birds 13; SpokanePsychNeuro 20, Opium 9; Rim Genie 21, Snaggaliscous 5; Winded Warriors 20, The Nash Potatoes 16; Goon Squad 21, Shapeshifters 16; SpokanePsychNeuro 21, Swishas 9; Rim Genie 20, TC 7; The Nash Potatoes 17, Opium 8; Shapeshifters 20, Snaggaliscous 12; Swishas 13, Affirmative Action 9; TC 18, Angry Birds 11; The Nash Potatoes 20, Angry Birds 15; Shapeshifters 14, Affirmative Action 13; Swishas 20, Snaggaliscous 11; TC 18, Angry Birds 11; Goon Squad 21, Winded Warriors 12; SpokanePsychNeuro 18, Rim Genie 14; The Nash Potatoes 20, Shapeshifters 15; Swishas 20, TC 15; Rim Genie 20, The Nash Potatoes 9; Swishas 21, Winded Warriors 9; SpokanePsychNeuro 20, Goon Squad 9; Rim Genie 20, Swishas 8; Rim Genie 20, Goon Squad 11; Championship: Rim Genie 20, SpokanePsychNeuro 17.
Men’s 6’ Under Magic — Empower Meal Prep 16, P.W. 11; Don’t Got It 18, Corwin Ford Tri-Cities 11; Piece Bucket 19, Peaky Blinders 16; Los 4 Primos 20, River Rats 3; Killer Threes 20, Yak Dawgs 16; Brick Layers 2, Happy Times 0; Empower Meal Prep 20, No Bounce 8; Piece Bucket 13, Don’t Got It 11; Los 4 Primos 20, Killer Threes 18; Only Foos 13, Brick Layers 7; Yak Dawgs 16, River Rats 13; Peaky Blinders 18, Corwin Ford Tri-Cities 7; Brick Layers 10, P.W. 9; No Bounce 2, Happy Time 0; Don’t Got It 14, Yak Dawgs 11; Killer Threes 20, Peaky Blinders 15; Don’t Got It 2, Happy Time 0; Brick Layers 2, Corwin Ford Tri-Cities 0; No Bounce 17, River Rats 13; Killer Threes 20, P.W. 13; Empower Meal Prep 16, 21 Piece Bucket 14; Los 4 Primos 20, Only Foos 9; Don’t Got It 18, Brick Layers 17; Killer Threes 20, No Bounce 13; Only Foos 20, Don’t Got It 13; Killer Threes 20, 21 Piece Bucket 13; Empower Meal Prep 20, Los 4 Primos 14; Killer Threes 20, Only Foos 13; Killer Threes 20, Los 4 Primos 15; Killer Threes 20, Empower Meal Prep 15; Championship: Empower Meal Prep 19, Killer Threes 15.
Men’s 6’ Under Mavs — Balls Deep 17, Julio’s Team 7; Daddysaurus 2, BHB 0; Family Ties 15, Smooth Butter 10; Studs 19, Climate Control 16; Brown Sox 17, JP & The Catz 15; Bricklayerz 2, Balls Deep 0; Daddysaurus 2, Lace Up 0; Family Ties 18, Studs 16; Brown Sox 16, The StawHats 11; BHB 13, Julio’s Team 9; Climate Control 2, Smooth Butter 0; Balls Deep 20, JP & The Catz 15; Lace Up 20, The StrawHats 15; Studs 20, Julio’s Team 15; BHB 2, Smooth Butter 0; JP & The Catz 19, Climate Control 14; Balls Deep 19, The StrawHats 14: Lace Up 20, Studs 14; Daddysaurus 2, Bricklayerz 15; Family Ties 16, Brown Sox 15; JP & The Catz 15, BHB 10; Lace Up 18, Balls Deep 16; Brown Sox 18, JP & The Catz 13; Lace Up 20, Bricklayerz 14; Daddysaurus 20, Family Ties 13; Lace Up 20, Brown Sox 12; Family Ties 14, Lace Up 8; Family Ties 20, Daddysaurus 15; Championship: Daddysaurus 20, Family Ties 13.
Men’s 6’ Under Heat — 1Up 20, Ronin 0; Alphas 20, Siza Matters 9; Swish 9, Big Bucket And I Can Not Lie 4; Wood 18, Bricked Up 14; 1Up 20, Net Positive 12; Alphas 20, No Jumpers 13; Rod Wave Elite 11, Swish 6; Size Matters 13, Bricked Up 7; Net Positive 20, Big Bucket And I Can Not Lie 11; No Jumpers 8, Ronin 5; Bricked Up 2, Big Bucket And I Can Not Lie 0; Swish 18, No Jumpers 11; Net Positive 20, Ronin 19; Size Matters 16, No Jumpers 8; Bricked Up 7, Swish 4; Net Positive 20, Size Matters 19; 1up20, Wood 9; Alphas 20, Rod Wave Elite 10; Rod Wave Elite 18, Bricked Up 13; Net Positive 20, Wood 18; Alphas 20, 1up 18; Net Positive 17, Rod Wave Eltie 12; Net Positive 20, 1up 18; Championship: Alphas 20, Net Positive 7.
High School Girls — BenchWarmers 15, The Ravens 4; The Renegades 16, Blazers 6; Heat 18, BenchWarmers 5; Lady Cats 11, The Renegades 10; BenchWarmers 10, Blazers 4; The Renagades 2, The Ravens 0; Benchwarmers 2, The Ravens 0; The Renegades 2, Blazers 0; Heat 20, Lady Cats 11; The Renegades 15, Benchwarmers 7; Lady Cats 17, The Renegades 16; Championship: Heat 20, Lady Cats 6.
High School Boys Blazers — Rod Wave Elite 20, 99 Problems But Swish Ain’t One 9; Air Ballers 18, WCS 14; Winded Warriors 17, Chicken Nugget Elite 9; Young Boyz 15, CWS 12; Rod Wave Elite 20, Golden State Avengers 3; McLovin 15, Air Ballers 7; Chicken Nugget Elite 17, WCS 8; CWS 15, 99 Problems But Swish Ain’t One 4; Golden State Avengers 2, Air Ballers 0; 99 Problems But Swish Ain’t One 2, Air Ballers 0; CWS 20, WCS 8; Chicken Nugget Elite 19, 99 Problems But Swish Ain’t One 16; CWS 20, Golden State Avengers 3; Rod Wave Elite 14, Winded Warriors 12; Young Boyz 20, McLovin 13; McLovin 17, Chicken Nugget Elite 16; CWS 20, Golden State Avengers 3; Young Boyz 20, Rod Wave Elite 10; CWS 15, McLovin 11; Rod Wave Elite 20, CWS 15; Championship: Young Boyz 20, Rod Wave Elite 9.
High School Boys Lakers — 2024hoops 18, Ice Spice Elites 13; Blue Strips 16, SSB 14; YB Elite 20, Ezell 10; HWPO 18, Desolation Sound Select 12; 2024hoops 20, OG Ballerz 10; Blue Strips 20, Fab 4 14; 50 Shades of Buckets 14, YB Elite 13; Desolation Sound Select 14, B Elite 12; OG Ballerz 18, Ezell 16; Ice Spice Elite 20, Fab 4 6; Ezell 20, SSB 19; Ice Spice Elite 19, YB Elite 18; Fab 4 20, OG Ballerz 9; Desolation Sound Select 14, YB Elite 12; Ice Spice Elite 20, Ezell 15; Desolation Sound Select 18, Fab 4 13; 2024hoops 21, HWPO 10; Blue Strips 20, 50 Shades of Buckets 5; Ice Spice Elite 20, 50 Shades of Buckets 7; HWPO 21, Desolation Sound Select 17; 2024hoops 20, Blue Strips 17; Ice Spice Elite 20, HWPO 11; Blue Strips 21, Ise Spice Elite 20; Championship: 2024hoops 20, Bluestrips 7.
1st Grade Boys — Black Mambas 10, Mini Mambas 3; Black Mambas 7, Team Sonic 2; Team Sonic 5, Mini Mambas 2; Team Sonic 7, Mini Mambas 1; Championship: Team Sonic 6, Black Mambas 5.
2nd Grade Boys Cavs — 23 3, Mini Family Ties 2; Sonic Boyz 6, East Valley Rebels 2 5; Golden State 18, Yakima Dragons 2; The Raptors 9, Lil Vatos 6; East Valley Rebels 2 4, Mini Family Ties 1; Lil Vatos 13, Yakima Dragons 7; 23 9, Sonic Boyz 8; Golden State 15, The Raptors 6; Yakima Dragons 5, East Valley Rebels 2 3; Lil Vatos 8, Mini Family Ties 4; The Raptors 7, Yakima Dragons 5; Sonic Boys12, Lil Vatos 7; Golden State 9, 23 3; Sonic Boys 7, The Raptors 6; Sonic Boyz 5, 23 2; Championship: Golden State 12, Sonic Boyz 3.
2nd Grade Boys Nets — Lil Creamy Butter Ballers 6, Swish 2G 2; Prime Boyz 6, The Clique 5; East Valley Rebels 11, Young Buckets 3; Lil Creamy Butter Ballers 14, Lil Ballerz 3; East Valley Rebels 5, Prime Boyz 3; The Clique 5, Swish 2G 2; Lil Ballerz 6, Young Bucks 5; Swish 2G 6, Prime Boyz 5; Swish 2G 5, Lil Ballerz 1; Young Bucks 5, The Clique 4; Lil Creamy Butter Ballers 13, East Valley Rebels 6; Swish 7, Young Bucks 3; East Valley Rebels 8, Swish 2G 3; Championship: Lil Creamy Butter Ballers 9, East Valley Rebels 5.
2nd Grade Girls — Triple Threat 2, Baller Besties 1; Buckets R Us 11, Lil Lady Hounds 1; Triple Threat 2, EV Crushers 0; Buckets R Us 7, Timberwolves 0; Lil Lady Hounds 2, EV Crushers 0; Baller Besties 7, Timber Wolves 3; Timberwolves 6, Lil Lady Hounds 1; Baller Besties 2, EV Crushers 0; Buckets R Us 11, Triple Threat 1; Baller Besties 6, Timberwolves 5; Baller Besties 5, Triple Threat 1; Championship: Buckets R Us 10, Baller Besties 1.
3rd Grade Boys — Bad Boys Grizzlies 8, Creamy Butter Ballers 3; Prosser Thunder 10, Dynasty 5; G Town Shot Boyz 11, Ball of Duty 5; NdN Stars 14, Timberwolves 2; Bad Boy Grizzlies 12, Brewster Ball of Boys 8; Selah Triple Threat 8, Prosser Thunder 2; Ball of Duty 7, Dynasty 1; Creamy Butter Ballers 7, Timberwolves 4; Brewster Ball Boys 10, Prosser Thunder 8; Prosser Thunder 9, Timberwolves 3; Creamy Butter Ballers 7, Dynasty 6; Ball of Duty 13, Prosser Thunder 8; Brewster Ball Boys 12; Bad Boy Grizzlies 8, G Town Shot Boyz 4; NdN Stars 8, Selah Triple Threat 7; Ball of Duty 10, Selah Triple Threat 4; Brewster Ball Boys 12, G Town Shot Boyz 7; Bad Boy Grizzlies 14, Ndn Stars 6; Ball of Duty 12, Brewster Ball Boys 6; NdN Stars 10, Ball of Duty 6; Championship: Bad Boy Grizzlies 13, NdN Stars 3.
4th Grade Boys Bulls — Team Fury 9, Curry Up & Shoot 6; Z Town Ballers 16, Jordan 4; Mambas 8, Timberwolves 5; Peloteros 11, Team Fury 4; Z Town Ballers 12, Mambas 11; Jordan 11, Curry Up & Shoot 4; Timberwolves 16, Team Furry 4; Mambas 18, Curry Up & Shoot 7; Mambas 15, Timberwolves 11; Jordan 10, Team Fury 9; Z Town Ballers 19, Peloteros 7; Mambas 17, Jordan 4; Mambas 16, Peloteros 12; Z Town Ballers 15, Mambas 11.
4th Grade Boys Pacers — We Are Them 18, Net Ripperz 5; Heat Rising 2.0 17, Shock Wave 3; Sour Hoop Kids 18, Krush 9; We Are Them 20; Blazing Blue Devilz 3; Sour Hoop Kids 13, Heat Rising 2.0 11; Net Ripperz 10, Shock Wave 8; Krush 14, Blazing Blue Devilz 5; Heat Rising 2.0 2, Shock Wave 0; Krush 9, Heat Rising 2.0 8; Blazing Blue Devilz 11, Net Ripperz 6; We Are Them 14, Sour Hoop Kids 11; Krush 17, Blazing Blue Devilz 16; Sour Hoop Kids 14, Krush 10; Championship: We Are Them 9, Sour Hoop Kids 8.
4th Grade Girls — Valley Girlz 8, East Valley Court Queens 4; Fab Four 17, Valley Girls 1; Bebes Kids 10, Fancy Ballers 6; Court Queens 5, Lil Mambacitas 2; Mambacitas 8, Valley Girlz 1; East Valley Court Queens 6, Valley Girls 1; Fancy Ballers 6, East Valley Court Queens 5; Valley Girlz 4, Lil Mambacitas 0; East Valley Court Queens 6, Valley Girls 4; Fancy Ballers 8, Valley Girlz; East Valley Court Queens 5, Lil Mambacitas 3; Fab Four 12, Bebes Kids 4; Mambacitas 13, Court Queens 3; Fancy Ballers 10, Bebes Kids 5; East Valley Court Queens 5, Court Queens 5; Fab Four 6, Mambacitas 4; Fancy Ballers 7, East Valley Court Queens 3; Mambacitas 7, Fancy Ballers 5; Championship: Fab Four 9, Mambacitas 5.
5th Grade Boys Spurs — Team Nuggets 10, Always Reppin’/Stay Reppin 8; Faze 12, Triple Threat Hooperz 11; Flight BoyZ 16, Tune Squad 6; Goon Squad 14, White Rattlers 6; Always Reppin’/Stay Reppin 9, Triple Threat Hooperz 6; Tune Squad 13, White Rattlers 4; Faze 14, Team Nugget 13; Flight Boyz 18, Goon Squad 9; Always Reppin’/Stay Reppin 8, White Rattlers 6; Triple Threat Hooperz 8; Tune Squad 5; Always Reppin’/Stay Reppin 6, Goon Squad 5; Team Nugget 15, Triple Threat Hooperz 10; Faze 11, Flight BoyZ 8; Team Nugget 18, Always Reppin’/Stay Reppin 15; Team Nugget 12, Flight BoyZ 11; Team Nugget 19, Faze 18; Championship: Faze 17, Team Nugget 15.
5th Grade Boys Thunder — Mabton Hoopterz 16, Jump Sharks 9; Valley Villains 20, Basket Bros 1; Flight Family 20, My Lil Homies 4; Rather Be Hoopin 10, Mabtob Hoopterz 5; Valley Villains 12, Flight Family 9; Jump Sharks 7, Basket Bros 6; Mabton Hoopterz 12, My Lil Homies 7; Flight Famiily 16, Basket Bros 1; Flight Family 12, Mabton Hoopterz 4; My Lil’ Homies 10, Jump Sharks 2; Valley Villains 10, Rather Be Hoopin 8; Flight Family 13, My Lil’ Homies 6; Rather Be Hoopin 12, Flight Family 4; Championship: Valley Villains 16, Rather Be Hoopin 11.
5th Grade Girls — Bad News Bears 8, RG Rise 4; Baller Squad 7, Shooting Stars 6; Valley Stars 14, Goon Squad Girls 1; Lady Leps 8, New Team on the Block 4; RG Rise 12, Shooting Stars 7; New Team on the Block 9, Goon Squad Girls 1; Bad News Bears 12, Baller Squad 5; Valley Stars 8, Lady Leps 7; RG Rise 17, Goon Squad Girls 3; Shooting Stars 5, New Team on the Block 4; RG Rise 14, Lady Leps 1; Baller Squad 8, Shooting Stars 6; Bad News Bears 9, Valley Stars 7; RG Rise 16, Baller Squad 4; Valley Stars 8, RG Rise 6; Championship: Bad News Bears 11, Valley Stars 2.
6th Grade Boys — Black Rattlers 12, Z Ballers 9; Gold Rattlers 13, Z Leps 5; The Four Amigos 11, Selah Super Sonics 4; Ankle Breakers 15, The Reapers 12; Those Guys 16, Black Rattlers 8; Gold Rattlers 10, Zone 6 Savages 8; Z Leps 12, Selah Super Sonics 9; Z Ballers 19, The Reapers 13; Zone 6 Savages 14, Black Rattlers 13; Black Rattlers 19, The Reapers 11; Z Ballers 2, Selah Super Sonics 0; Black Rattlers 16, Z Leps 12; Z Ballers 19, Zone 6 Savages 6; Those Guys 15, The Four Amigos 4; Gold Rattlers 14, Ankle Breakers 10; Black Rattlers 17, Ankle Breakers 13; Z Ballers 15, The Four Amigos 9; Those Guys 20, Gold Rattlers 7; Z Ballers 15, Black Rattlers 9; Gold Rattlers 17, Z Ballers 10; Championship: Those Guys 20, Gold Rattlers 4.
6th Grade Girls — Flighting Ducks 8, DC 3; Zillah Flight 17, TC Fire Red 5; TC Fire White 4, Flighting Ducks 3; TC Fire Red 6, DC 1; TC Fire Red 5, Flighting Ducks 4; Flighting Ducks 6, DC 4; Zillah Flight 14, TC Fire White 0; TC Fire Red 9, Fighting Ducks 4; TC Fire Red 10, TC Fire White 6; Championship: Zillah Flight 15, TC Fire Red 6.
7th Grade Boys — Bucket Boyz 8, Eagle Eyes 7; Clutch 11, EO Flight 10; Dees Nets 20, M.E. Athletes 8; EO Boyz 21, The Ballerz 14; EO Flight 10, Eagle Eyes 9; The Ballerz 7, M.E. Athletes 6; Clutch 20, Bucket Boyz 4; EO Boyz 7, Dees Nets 5; EO Flight 13, M.E. Athletes 8; The Ballerz 14, Eagle Eyes 13; EO Flight 17, Dees Nets 16; The Ballerz 14, Bucket Boyz 11; EO Boyz 18, Clutch 17; EO Flight 14, The Ballerz 12; Clutch 18, EO Flight 8; Championship: Clutch 13, EO Boyz 6.
7th Grade Girls — Swag Like Ohio 2, Notorious 0; Valley Pros Construction 18, Shooting Stars 2; 509 Heat 11, Business Trip 7; Swag Like Ohio 5, Bucks 7G 4; Valley Pros Construction 19, 509 Heat 11; Notorious 11, Shooting Stars 10; Business Trip 13, Buck 7G 7; 509 Heat 17, Shooting Stars 8; 509 Heat 7, Business Trip 4; Notorious 13, Buck 7G 8; Valley Pros Construction 15, Swag Like Ohio 12; 509 Heat 20, Notorious 8; 509 Heat 21, Swag Like Ohio 9; 509 Heat 10, Valley Pros Construction 6; Championship: 509 Heat 13, Valley Pros Construction 11.
8th Grade Boys — Ash Kas Elite 20, Showtime 10; EV Ballerz 2.0 20, Super Sonics 4; Young Boys Elite 12, Buck Skins 4; Hyphy Hoopers 12, Z-Town 8; Only Hoops 17, Ash Kash Elite 16; PNW Ballers 21, EV Ballerz 2.0 9; Young Boy Elite 19, Rod Wave Elite 10; Z-Town 8, Super Sonics 6; Buck Skins 20, Ash Kash Elite 16; EV Ballers 2.0 19, Showtime 3; Ash Kash Elite 18, Super Sonics 9; Rod Wave Elite 20, EV Baller 2.0 12; Buck Skins 20, Showtime 9; EV Ballerz 2.0 5, Z-Town 3; Ash Kash Elite 18, Rod Wave Elite 14; EV Ballerz 2.0 19, Buck Skins 18; Only Hoops 20, Hyphy Hoopers 7; PNW Ballers 16, Young Boy Elite 8; Young Boy Elite 20, Ash Kash Elite 18; EV Ballerz 2.0 13, Hyphy Hoopers 8; Only Hoops 20, PNW Ballers 13; EV Ballerz 2.0 15, Young Boy Elite 13; EV Ballerz 2.0 15, PNW Ballers 14; Championship: Only Hoops 17, EV Ballerz 2.0 11.
8th Grade Girls — Pasco Heat 8, Lightning 6; Mighty Ladybugs 9, Suntown Wizards 8; Pasco Heat 11, Mighty Ladybugs 3; Lightning 14, Suntown Wizards 7. Mighty Ladybugs 9, Suntown Wizards 8; Lightning 17, Mighty Ladybugs 8; Championship: Lightning 10, Pasco Heat 2.
