210801-yh-sports-bko-hot-shots-56.jpg
Action from the Hot Shots 3-on-3 Tournament Saturday, July 31, 2021 at SOZO Sports Complex in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Early starts, misting stations and vendors selling cold drinks should help Hot Shots competitors survive the heat this weekend at Sozo Sports Complex.

Yakima Sports Commission director Rich Austin also encouraged players at the 3-on-3 basketball tournament to bring their own tents and canopies to set up on the complex’s grass soccer fields. When it comes to the games on 33 paved courts, though, protection from temperatures expected to soar above 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday afternoon could be hard to find.

PHOTOS: First day of the Hot Shots 3-on-3 Tournament in Yakima

Action from the Hot Shots 3-on-3 Tournament Saturday, July 31, 2021 at SOZO Sports Complex in Yakima, Wash. 

“We just deal with whatever comes up and try to put on the best tournament possible,” Austin said.

More than half of the 33 brackets are scheduled to finish before noon on Saturday and by noon on Sunday. Only two non-adult divisions — second grade boys and seventh grade girls — are expected to start games later than 1 p.m. Sunday, and they’re still set to be done by noon Saturday.

Austin said parking won’t be free this year like it has been at Sozo in the past, when sponsors covered the facility’s typical fees. Those are expected to be $10 a day or $15 for a tournament pass.

Six misting tents will be on-site to help teams combat the heat, and Austin said shaved ice will be among the refreshments available from vendors. On Wednesday, organizers moved start times for many of the first games from 8 a.m. to 7 a.m. on both days in the hopes of keeping things a little cooler.

Although five teams have since dropped out, the 277 teams registered marks an increase of 17.5% from a year ago. It’s the first sign of growth for the tournament since the final tournament held downtown in 2017, which attracted a record 509 teams.

Wildfire smoke forced the cancellation of the 2018 tournament after 450 teams had registered, about 10 more than the eight-year average at the time. More smoke lingered over last year’s tournament, although air quality never reached unhealthy levels.

After 252 teams signed up to play at Sozo for the first time in 2019, COVID-19 concerns forced an early cancellation of the 2020 tournament. When Hot Shots finally returned in late July 2021, 246 teams registered.

Austin thanked longtime volunteers such as Mel Moore and Gene Rostvold, noting Yakima Valley Tourism staff members and Dutch Bros. coffee employees also helped to set up courts this week. The increased difficulty of finding volunteers since the COVID-19 pandemic began has been just one of the many challenges for Hot Shots as it strives to bring in more teams.

“We’re happy with that number,” Austin said. “It’s harder and harder to get officials and so we have to reach around all across the state.”

Reach Luke Thompson at luthompson@yakimaherald.com.

