...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110. Very warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to
lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Early starts, misting stations and vendors selling cold drinks should help Hot Shots competitors survive the heat this weekend at Sozo Sports Complex.
Yakima Sports Commission director Rich Austin also encouraged players at the 3-on-3 basketball tournament to bring their own tents and canopies to set up on the complex’s grass soccer fields. When it comes to the games on 33 paved courts, though, protection from temperatures expected to soar above 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday afternoon could be hard to find.
Action from the Hot Shots 3-on-3 Tournament Saturday, July 31, 2021 at SOZO Sports Complex in Yakima, Wash.
Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic
“We just deal with whatever comes up and try to put on the best tournament possible,” Austin said.
More than half of the 33 brackets are scheduled to finish before noon on Saturday and by noon on Sunday. Only two non-adult divisions — second grade boys and seventh grade girls — are expected to start games later than 1 p.m. Sunday, and they’re still set to be done by noon Saturday.
Austin said parking won’t be free this year like it has been at Sozo in the past, when sponsors covered the facility’s typical fees. Those are expected to be $10 a day or $15 for a tournament pass.
Six misting tents will be on-site to help teams combat the heat, and Austin said shaved ice will be among the refreshments available from vendors. On Wednesday, organizers moved start times for many of the first games from 8 a.m. to 7 a.m. on both days in the hopes of keeping things a little cooler.
Although five teams have since dropped out, the 277 teams registered marks an increase of 17.5% from a year ago. It’s the first sign of growth for the tournament since the final tournament held downtown in 2017, which attracted a record 509 teams.
Wildfire smoke forced the cancellation of the 2018 tournament after 450 teams had registered, about 10 more than the eight-year average at the time. More smoke lingered over last year’s tournament, although air quality never reached unhealthy levels.
Austin thanked longtime volunteers such as Mel Moore and Gene Rostvold, noting Yakima Valley Tourism staff members and Dutch Bros. coffee employees also helped to set up courts this week. The increased difficulty of finding volunteers since the COVID-19 pandemic began has been just one of the many challenges for Hot Shots as it strives to bring in more teams.
“We’re happy with that number,” Austin said. “It’s harder and harder to get officials and so we have to reach around all across the state.”
