Men's Open Celtics — Bakla Boyz 20, 50 Cal 10; Court Kingz 2.0 20, Borracho Boyz 10; Dutch Bros Yakima 14, Gods 9; Hoopers 20, Northwest Hooligans 13; Bakla Boyz 20, Purp 15; Court Kingz 20, Shades of Brown 5; Who's Who's's 17, Dutch Bros Yakima 15; Hoopers 20, Very Bad 5; Purp 20, Gods 16; Shades of Brown 20, Northwest Hooligans 18; 50 Cal 20, Dutch Bros 18; Borracho Boyz 20, Very Bad 15. Men's Open Knicks — RockChuckers 20, Outlawz 16; WSG 20, Only Friends 14; K.W. Allstars 2 f. Buckets 0; Grease Boys 20, TMG 10; RockChuckers 20, Donda Sports Academy 11; WSG 20, Swich 11; K.W. Allstars 20, Elite 15; TMG 19, Only Friends 12; Donda Sports Academy 20, Buckets 7; Outlawz 14,Swish 13. Men's Open Nets — Pippen Ain't Easy 20, Yakama Hoopers 11; Doomsquad 20, Ux Ones 11; Farm Boys 20, Team United 12; Hermiston Vato's 20, SFP 8; Pippen Ain't Easy 19, Camas Allstars 13; Doomsquad 18, Mamba Number 5 14; Team United 17, Ux Ones 16; Yakama Hoopers 14, SFP 13; Mamba Number 5 14, Camas Allstars 12; Ux Ones 19, Yakama Hoopers 18. Women's Open — Old Heads 20, H Girls 17; Yakama Hoopers 14, Team 13; Old Heads 20, Team 509 12; Yakama Hoopers 14, Team 7 8; Team 509 20, Team 6; H Girls 17, Team 7 3. Adult CoEd Bulls — Lex get Buckets f. Savage Kingz; Creamy Butter f. The Geese; Lex Get Buckets 20, Elite 10; Just Buckets 21, Creamy Butter 13; Elite 20, The Geese 9; Savage Kingz 20, Creamy Butter 12. Adult CoEd Pistons — Oak Ballers 13, YNTS 12; Justice League 20, Ronin 12; gYm rats 20, Dutch Bros Yakima 13; Oak Ballers 20, Synergy 13; gYm rats 18, Justice League 16; YNTS 20, Ronin 8; Synergy 20, Dutch Bros Yakima 12; Justice League 20, Ronin 10. Adult Family — 4 Big Guys 15, Shake N' Bake 14; G Family 20, Spida-webb 7; Swan Town 19, Little Ardos 8; OvO Basketball 17, Trash Pandas 8; 4 Big Guys 20, Rugrats 12; G family 12, Morford 10; Swan Town 20, Lady OvO 4; Bricksquad 15, OvO Basketball 13; Little Ardos 14, Rugrats 12; Morford 20, Trash Pandas 12; Spida-webb 20, OvO Basketball 10; Shake N' Bake 20, Lady OvO 3. Men's 6' Lakers — Killer threes 17, 2 is better than 1 15; The Straw Hats f. It's Up; Fourthflooor 16, 4 Dudes 1 Ball 11; Team Papi 19, Familia 7; Killer threes 20, Below Average 8; Rec Ballers 18, The Straw Hats 14; Da Boyz 18, Fourthflooor 13; Team Papi 20, May The 3's Be With You 10; 4 Dudes 1 Ball 20, Below Average 5; The Straw Hats 20, Familia 9; 2 is Better Than 1 f. Fourthflooor; It's Up 20, May the 3's Be With You 11. Men's 6' Suns — No Hops 10, 3 and D 9; Straight Stripe 19, Big Vatos 16; Family Ties 17, The Garbage Men 16; Yak-Town Hoopers 20, Junkyard Dogs 7; No Hops 21, Los Cuatro Vatos 10; Grupo Borrachos 20, Straight Stripe 16; Family Ties 17, Elite Bucketz 16; Yak-town Hoopers 20, Ball Is Life 13; The Garbage Men 20, Los Cuatro Vatos 17; Junkyard Dogs 13, Straight Stripe 12. Men's 6' Warriors — JZFR 12, 3-1 Lead 10; Z/G Town 9, Harden The Paint 6; Fighting Koalas 20, The Other Guys 12; E-Money f. Team Heat Checks; O Town Ballers 20, Brick Layers 12; Mama Giles 15, Basket Hounds 14; JZFR f. YSG; Z/G Town 18, Fighting Koalas 17; O Town Ballers 20, E-Money 15; Mama Giles 16, YSN 15; Brick Layers f. Team Heat Checks; Harden the Paint 20, The Other Guys 11; 3-1 Lead 2 f. YSN. 9th Grade Boys — Union Gap Sonics 21, Bulls 8. High School CoEd — Beauties & The Beast 20, Bricks & Chics 4; The Whistle Pigs 12, The Barnacles 9; Nations 20, Beauties & The Beast 15; Team Barnacles 20, Bricks & Chics 13; Game 5: Beauties & the Beast 20, Team Barnacles 19; Bricks & Chics 20, Team Barnacles 19. Girls High School — Fun Four 14, Native Reign 13; Griddy Hitterz 20, KiBe 0; IDK 13, EV Ballerz 4; LV Ballerz 14, Prosser Elite 12; Fun Four 20, Wapato Dream 10; Griddy Hitterz 20, 4 Stooges 12; EV Ballerz 19, KiBe 1; Prosser Elite 14, Native Reign 8; 4 Stooges 20, Wapato Dream 6; Native Reign 20, Wapato Dream 4; Prosser Elite 20, KiBe 1. Boys High School Bucks — Trio of Troubles 20, Geeks N Sneaks 10; Davis 20, Dem Boys 15; Ball Squad 20, Trio of Trouble 9; Davis 20, Ballerz 10; Dem Boys 20, Trio of Trouble 7; Ballerz 18, Geeks N Sneaks 5. Boys High School Grizzlies — Legends 17, Cougars 5; Big Boy Squad 15, Selah Viks 14; Road Warriors 21, Super Slide 12; Astona 14, Legends 13; Big Boy Squad 21, Road Warriors 16; Selah Vikings 18, Cougars 7; Legends 17, Super Slide 15; Road Warriors 20, Cougars 8. 8th Grade Girls — Elite Hoops 9, Riptides 3; Lady Pure 17, EV Rip City 4; Enforcers 17, Slay Queens 10; Grampy’s Girls 20, Elite Hoops 1; Enforcers 20, Lady Pure 9; Riptides 13, EV Rip City 11; Slay Queens 14, Elite Hoops 8; Lady Pure 14, EV Rip City 8. 8th Grade Boys Blazers — Big Ballers 11, Splash Bros 6; Desolation Sound Select 17, Yak Town Ballers 14; 99 Problems 10, Big Ballers 9; TC Triple Threat 21, Desolation Sound 10; Big Ballers 20, Yak Town Ballers 7; Desolation Sound 12, Splash Bros 10. 8th Grade Boys Heat — NBN 15, Auntie Slayers 12; Splashers 12, Young Gunz Granger 10; Bucket Heads 16, Helpless Hoopers 7; NBN 20, Tri City Elite 13; Bucket Heads 12, Splashers 9; Auntie Slayers 17, Young Gunz Granger 10; Tri City Elite 20, Helpless Hoopers 9; Splashers 9, Young Gunz Granger 7. 7th Grade Girls — Prosser Elite 13, Bomb.Com 2; Pasco Heat 9, Road Runner 8; Yakima Punishers f. Yakima Hoopers; Lightning 11, Monstars 8; Prosser Elite 16, Lady Leopards 4; Pasco Heat 12, Hustlin Hoopsters 1; Yakima Punishers 18, Breeze 6; Monstarz 12, Road Runners 10; Bomb.Com 3, Hustlin Hoopsters 2; Bomb.Com 3, Hustlin Hoopsters 2. 7th Grade Boys Kings — Game 1: Cereal Hoopers 1 f. Untouchabulls; Lower Valley Ballerz 14, Fearsome Foursome 8; Yakima Flight 20, Z Legends 3; Air Force One 14, AllStars 11; Fearsome Foursome 11, Untouchabulls 6; AllStars 11, Z Legends 6; Cereal Hoopers 17, Lower Valley Ballerz 10; Yakima Flight 11, Air Force One 9. 7th Grade Boys Magic: Ball Boyz f. Sonics; Young Gunz 16, EV Ballerz 14; Wolves 19, Snap Krackle Posterize 5; Killer 3’s 18, Ball Boyz 11; Young Gunz 20, Snap Krackle Posterize 10; EV Ballerz f. Sonics; Wolves 9, Ball Boyz 8; Snap Krackle Posterize f. Sonics. 6th Grade Girls — Court Divas 7, Heat 6; Dang it Heidi 12, P Town Ballers 7; NW Ballers 8, Gun Slingers 7; Maverick 8, Wingz 4; Heat 10, Gunslingers 7; P-Town Ballers 18, Wingz 5; Court Divas 8, Northwest Ballers 3; Dang it Heidi 16, Maverick 6. 6th Grade Boys — Bad Boys 20, EV Hoopers 4; Cookies and Kareem 12, The Noobz 11; Bad Boys 20, Flint Tropics 3; The Noobz 12, EV Hoopers 8; The Noobz 11, Flint Tropics 6; EV Hoopers 11, Flint Tropics 10. 5th Grade Girls — Bad News Bears 10, Fighting Ducks 3; Hoop Girls 8, Zillah Ball 6; Lower Valley Radoms 8, Storm 2; Lady Dogs f. Lil War Ponies: Kennewick Crush 6, Bad News Bears 2; Lady Ballerz 9, Hoop Girlz 4; Zillah Ball 5, Storm 4; Lil Way Ponies 5, Fighting Ducks 3; Hoop Girlz 9, Bad News Bears 3; Bad News Bears 12, Fighting Ducks 7; Storm 6, Lil War Ponies 1. 5th Grade Boys — Blue Chips 20, Basket Busters 5; Niro 14, Zillah Hoops 7; Killer 3’s 12, Ankle Breakers 8; The Guys 11, Sting 2; Blue Chips 20, Goldendale Hoopsters 1; Zillah Hoops 19, Basket Busters 12; Zillah Hoops 13, Ankle Breakers 12; Sting 10, Goldendale Hoopsters 4. 4th Grade Girls — Chaotic Cuties 7, Baller Angels 1; Storm 5, Fantastic Four 0; Fast Twitch 6, Chaotic Cuties 3; Storm 5, Baller Squad 3; Chaotic Cuties 11, Fantastic Four 1; Baller Squad 9, Baller Angels 1. 4th Grade Mavericks — Yakima Flight Boyz 10, Money Boys 6; Hoopin Hounds 12, Buzzer Beaters 8; Suntown Lunatics 10, Yakima Flight Boys 8; Hoopin Hounds 7, Gentlemans Barber Shop 4; Yakima Flight Boyz 9, Buzzer Beaters 5; Money Boyz 11, Gentlemens Barber Shop 7. 4th Grade Boys Clippers — Baller Boys 10, Raptors 7; Bullseye 10, Mabton Ballerz 6; Team Legacy 6, Flight 4; Valley Villains 14, Baller Boyz 9; Team Legacy 10, Bullseye 7; Raptors 3, Mabton Ballerz 2; Flight 7, Baller Boyz 6; Mabton Ballerz 7, Bullseye 6. 3rd Grade Girls — Fast Twitch 5, Hoop Queens 0; Lil Lady Ballers 18, Lil Lady Stangs 1; Fast Twitch 7, TC Shooting Stars 5; Hoops Queens 10, Lil Lady Stangs 1; TC Shooting Stars 6, Hoop Queens 1; Hoop Queens 10, Lil Lady Stangs 1. 3rd Grade Boys Cavs — Heat Rising 12, Warriors 5; Young Kings 16, Tune Squad 3; The Cool Kids 6, Rebels 2; Ball-Stars 4, Lightning 3; Warriors 8, Tune Squad 4; Lightning 4, Rebels 1; Heat Rising 4, Young Kings 3; Ball-Stars 19, The Cool Kids 9. 3rd Grade Boys Thunder — 4 Lil Ballers 9, Toppenish Cats 7; Team Hustle 11, Selah Vikings 4; Rookies of the year 11, Granger Ballerz 10; Lil Ballerz 10, Mabton Ballerz 3; Rookies of the year 8, Team Hustle 7; Selah Vikings 10, Toppenish Cats 3; Granger Ballerz 8, Mabton Ballerz; Team Hustle 11, Toppenish Cats 5. 2nd Grade Boys — Nose Pick and Roll 5, Big Greys 2; Home Team 16, Paris SG 3; Sunnyside 12, JZamora 1; Triple Threat 9, Mini Flight 2: Nose Pick N Roll 9, Tune Squad 5; Home Team 5, Young Starz 4; Sunnyside Griz 10, Yakama Rez Kids 5; Mini Flight 6, Paris SG 2; Tune Squad 9, JZamora 7; Young Starz4, Big Greys 3. 1st grade Boys — Lil Vatos f. Lil Rez Ballerz; Brewster Ball Boys 6, Lil Vatos1; Brewster Ball Boys f. Lil Rez Ballerz; Championship: Brewster Ball Boys 6, Lil Vatos 2.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 115 degrees. Very warm overnight lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Monday is expected to be around 5 degrees cooler than Sunday, though afternoon high temperatures are still expected to eclipse 100 degrees for warned areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Hot Shots 3 on 3 tournament Saturday results
- Yakima Herald-Republic
