It’s game over for the high school spring sports season.
The WIAA on Monday evening canceled the spring championships a few hours after Gov. Jay Inslee announced that schools would remain closed the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
April 24 originally was set as the guideline for schools to return to still be able to hold spring state championships. Last week, the WIAA said if schools were back in session by May 4, it could hold spring sports championships as it usually does.
It even had contingency plans for a “local or regional” competition if schools returned after May 4. Some leagues, including the CBBN, had drawn up condensed schedules for the last few weeks of May.
Monday, the WIAA held on as long as it could, hoping it was possible that if the statewide stay-at-home order was lifted May 4, there might be some spring sports yet to play. When the WIAA hadn’t gotten the clarification by 5 p.m., it issued a statement that it wasn’t ready to cancel the season yet.
The call from the governor’s office did not save spring sports.
“The WIAA has received clarification that the order issued by Gov. Inslee on Monday includes the cancellation of all in-person extracurricular athletics and activities through the end of the school year,” the WIAA said in a statement. “This will include all regular season contests and practices as well as all postseason tournaments and championship events.”
The Yakima Valley was scheduled to host May 30-31 the Class 2A and 1A baseball at Yakima County Stadium, 2A softball at Carlon Park, 2B and 1B softball at Kiwanis Park and 1A-2B-1B tennis at the Yakima Tennis Club.
Also canceled Monday was the Earl Barden 2A-1A-B All-Star Classic football game which was scheduled for June 20 at East Valley.