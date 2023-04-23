COWICHE — A third place finish at the 1A state tournament last season left Highland’s soccer team wanting more.

The No. 9 seed Scotties needed a quarterfinal upset over Toppenish, which won three previous meetings between the two SCAC-EWAC rivals. But Highland never doubted it belonged in the semifinals, and senior Alexis Perez said their loss to University Prep only made them more determined to return.

“We told each other next year we’re going to put in the work all day every day,” Perez said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s tiring, (if we’re) suffering.”

It’s paid off so far for the Scotties, the No. 3 team in the WIAA’s 1A RPI rankings before Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Connell. They’ve won 12 straight league matches to clinch their first league title since 2017, the last of three unbeaten league seasons in a row and five straight championships for a storied program.

Longtime coach Greg Wagner’s seen his team’s confidence keep growing after a somewhat rocky start to the season. He said some uncharacteristic mistakes at the back led to 10 combined goals by Seattle Academy and Toppenish in consecutive games.

Since then, Highland’s allowed only seven goals in 12 games thanks to a defense captained by Perez and talented sophomore Jorge Lopez. Just in front of them in the Scotties’ formation, Miguel Romero begins a multi-pronged attack that had not been held to fewer than two goals before Saturday.

“Miguel’s our leading goalscorer and he’s a defender,” Wagner said. “But he’s really the engine that pushes the midfield and the offense.”

Growing through challenges

The Scotties’ quest to take care of unfinished business began on a high note at Shoreline Stadium.

A 2-0 win over University Prep provided some measure of revenge for 2022’s semifinal loss, during which Wagner believes about 10 minutes of poor play cost Highland a state title. Romero and Rudy Silva both scored for an offense playing without sophomore forward Jose Perez, who spent the weekend in Texas pursuing his professional dreams at a tryout with MLS club FC Dallas.

Those two midfielders combine with two more sophomores, Francisco Silva and JuanLuis Gonzalez, in a midfield capable of possessing the ball well and finding the net often. Wagner gave special praise to Romero for the evolution of his career, which saw him play forward as a sophomore and more of an attacking midfield spot last season before becoming the team’s stopper this spring.

“Whatever helps the team is better for me and for the team,” Romero said. “I’ll do whatever it takes for this team. I love my players.”

That mindset helped the Scotties push through adversity after a 7-2 loss to the same Seattle Academy team Highland beat 4-0 in last year’s third-place match and when they found themselves trailing Toppenish 3-1. Alexis Perez said they came in too confident against the Wildcats, who were missing seven players due to disciplinary reasons.

Rudy Silva’s 72nd minute goal started a remarkable rally featuring three goals in eight minutes, and the 4-3 win marked a turning point in Highland’s season. Alexis Perez and Jose Perez said they stayed confident and felt much more prepared for a pair of wins over second-place Wapato.

Highland also beat Toppenish 2-1 following a spring break during which Alexis Perez said everyone wanted to keep practicing instead of staying home. Despite Saturday’s loss to Connell, the Scotties only need to beat the worst two teams in an imbalanced league to close out a perfect conference season.

A strong leader

It’s clear Alexis Perez sets the tone for a team laser-focused on achieving some lofty goals.

Even while he stood on the sideline with an injury throughout Thursday’s cold and rainy 2-1 win over Wapato, the senior who hopes to play college soccer next fall stood up in front of the bench, intently studying the game and giving guidance to his teammates. Wagner said Perez confidently kept into his key role as a sophomore, and when he speaks, everyone listens.

“He’s a leader in the classroom, he’s a leader at practice,” Wagner said. “I think that his leadership is more important than what he does as a soccer player because he makes these guys better as people.”

The first-team all-SCAC-EWAC West defender stressed the Scotties must keep pushing themselves if they want to find success and create memories they’ll always remember. He gave high praise to some of Highland’s younger players and is eager to see what they’ll accomplish beyond this season, especially his fellow defender Jorge Lopez.

After advancing thanks to two wins on Toppenish’s turf field last season, Highland’s in position to potentially earn a first-round bye and host a pair of state playoff games on the grass at Joe Casper Field in Cowiche. Romero said it would mean a lot to play in front of the fans who always encourage them to keep improving while they set a high standard for success.

“We want to go back to the final four and this year we’re hungry,” Romero said. “We want the state championship.”