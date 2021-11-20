SUMNER — Highland couldn’t avoid the randomness of penalty kicks for the second time in two days, but this time the Scotties came out on top.
Coach Nikki Keller said the Scotties made adjustments late in the second half to try to avoid extra time, only to end up in another shootout less than 24 hours after losing one to Kalama in the Class 2B state semifinals.
On Saturday in the final for third and fourth, Highland never missed in six shots with freshman Anika Lamas scoring the decisive shot to lift the Scotties to a 2-1 win after Toledo’s final kick went wide right.
“I think our girls played really, really well,” Keller said. “I think we were the better team.”
Highland played the first half without second-leading scorer Ivette Ramos, who sprained her ankle on Friday. The Scotties still took the lead just before halftime when Alejandra Gutierrez found the net off a free kick from Anahi Garcia.
Toledo answered quickly before Ramos entered the game with about 30 minutes to play in regulation. Keller said the senior defensive midfielder looked sharp and made an impact as she stayed on the field the rest of the match, capped off by a successful penalty kick.
The win gave Highland its best finish ever and the school’s second girls trophy, 13 years after the Scotties took fourth place in 1A. But unlike that tournament when the Scotties lost by four goals twice, this year’s young team proved it could compete with anyone while gaining valuable experience.
“It will help us all out tremendously,” Keller said. “It’ll take away the jitters.”
The trip to Sumner also provided a chance to play on turf for the first time for most Highland players, since only two regularly compete on the west side at the club level. Keller said it helped to have a chance to practice Thursday night on the fast, bouncy surface.
The Scotties finished their season 18-4.
First half: 1, Highland, Alejandra Gutierrez (Anahi Garcia), 40:00.
Second half: 2, Toledo, Marina Smith (free kick), 43:00.
Saves: Daphine Bybee (T) 9, Aylin Aguilera (H) 8.
Shootout: Highland 6 (Franca Wasilewski, Garcia, Rachael Keller, Gutierrez, Michelle Soto, Anika Lamas), Toledo 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.