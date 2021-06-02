WHITE SWAN — Devin Sampson-Craig needed 22 points to reach 1,000 for his career and scored 23 to spark White Swan to a 65-54 win over Riverside Christian in EWAC boys basketball Wednesday night.
The Cougars, who moved to 5-1 in league, also got a double-double from Roger Valdez. White Swan plays at Toppenish on Saturday.
Noah Bradford's 21 points led Riverside Christian, which visits Granger on Monday.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Palmer 4, Bowden 0, Palma 0, Fry 0, Noah Bradford 21, Bell 7, Villa 3, Bazaldua 5, Joel Belaire 14.
WHITE SWAN — Devin Sampson-Craig 23, Watlamet 7, Roger Valdez 11, Leavitt 6, Soaring Eagle 7, Hull 6, ScabbyRobe 3, Dittentholer 2.
Riverside Chr.=14=12=12=16=—=54
White Swan=15=20=19=11=—=65
WS highlights: Sampson-Craig 5 stls; Valdez 10 rebs; Teal Soaring Eagle 6 assts, 6 rebs;
---
SCAC
LA SALLE 63, COLLEGE PLACE 48: At La Salle, Oscar Sanchez hit four of his five 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 21 points for the Lightning. Teammate Marcus Cobar had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
COLLEGE PLACE — Case 5, Hamada 1, Willis 3, Christensen 3, Howard 9, Schreindl 8, Eli Durand 11, Fry 5, Parsons 1.
LA SALLE — Diego Garza 11, Sy Sevigny 11, O'Conner 6, Zamora 0, McCart 0, Judd 4, Marcus Cobar 10, Oscar Sanchez 21.
College Place=6=18=12=9=—=48
La Salle=14=16=16=17=—=63
Highlights: Cobar 14 rebs.
---
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 59, EAST VALLEY 49: At East Valley, JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson and Grant Osborn both turned in double-doubles as the Rangers improved to 8-3. NV concludes SCAC play on Friday at Kiona-Benton.
Junior Tyrus Johnson had a game-high 22 points for EV, which travels to Prosser on Friday.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 2, Abrams 6, JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson 18, Gooler 6, Hires 0, D. Sadeddin 6, Gaethle 0, M. Sadeddin 7, Nedrow 0, Benge 4, Grant Osborn 10.
EAST VALLEY — Tyrus Johnson 22, Miller 3, Calhoun 8, Uriostegui 0, Ka. Taylor 7, Rosales 2, Locke 7.
Naches Valley=10=19=15=15=—=59
East Valley=6=12=13=18=—=49
Highlights: Lloyd-Watson 10 rebs; Osborn 10 rebs; Gunnar Gaethle 7 assts.
---
GIRLS
SCAC
LA SALLE 65, COLLEGE PLACE 30: At La Salle, the Lightning (10-2) wrapped up a perfect 7-0 SCAC season with the help of 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks from Trista Hull. The league will have a postseason tournament next week.
COLLEGE PLACE — Neil 6, Hill 6, Christiansen 0, Thompson 2, Weaver 2, Foerftch 4, Leavell 6, Long 0, Casagrande 4, Campa 0.
LA SALLE — Martin 8, Fuller 5, Sigler 6, Ashby 9, Stohr 5, Trista Hull 15, Roberts 9, Standley 5, Gallegos 3.
College Place=4=10=9=7=—=30
La Salle=26=17=10=12=—=65
La Salle highlights: Trista Hull 12 rebs, 5 blks.
---
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 63, NACHES VALLEY 33: At East Valley, Ashlynn Sylve contributed 18 points and nine rebounds for the Red Devils, winners of six of their last seven. EV resumes CWAC play at Prosser on Friday.
NACHES VALLEY — St. Martin 3, Yates 0, Dunbar 3, Uecker 9, Hahn-Landis 6, M. Kime 2, Audrey Kime 10, Christopherson 0.
EAST VALLEY — Johnson 7, Base 0, B. Sylve 5, Trujillo 0, Wright 5, Alvarado 6, Karina Hibbitt 10, Barry 4, Arenas 4, Gordon 4, Ashlynn Sylve 18.
Naches Valley=10=6=6=11=—=33
East Valley=14=21=11=17=—=63
Highlights: A. Sylve (EV) 9 rebs.
---
DIVING
Oplinger takes first
EAST WENATCHEE — Eisenhower's Joey Oplinger won an 11-dive CBBN competition on Wednesday.
Oplinger scored a personal best by 42 points with a score of 402.65.