West Valley needed another five sets to complete its sweep of the CWAC's top two teams on Saturday.
This time the Rams jumped out to a two-set lead and barely held off previously unbeaten Ellensburg's rally for a 25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 15-13 home win. Two nights before, West Valley dropped the first two sets before coming back to knock off Selah.
Zoey Crimin posted a team-high 15 kills for the Rams and setter Lexi Barbee tallied 46 assists to go with her 12 digs. Rylee Almberg added 13 kills and Kennedy Webb finished with nine kills to complement 23 digs.
The Bulldogs won their own five-set match against Selah in February as part of a 5-0 start. They nearly knocked off the Big 9 defending champs for the past five years thanks to 48 kills and 25 errors on 148 attempts, plus a defense that totaled 80 digs and eight blocks.
Abby Harrell posted 23 kills and 13 digs while Taylor Perez added a team-high 30 digs for Ellensburg (5-1), which will return to CWAC play Tuesday at Grandview. West Valley (3-0) will play its league opener at home against Sunnyside on Tuesday.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 23 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks; Alice Bennett 5 kills, 3 blocks; Lydia Becker 3 aces, 8 kills, 15 digs; Kacey Mayo 19 assists, 5 digs; Allie Burton 16 assists, 5 digs; Taylor Perez 30 digs.
West Valley highlights: Zoey Crimin 15 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Rylee Almberg 13 kills; Kennedy Webb 9 kills, 23 digs; Lily Kinloch 9 kills, 2 aces; Kyley Cyr 25 digs; Lexi Barbee 46 assists, 12 digs.
---
SUNNYSIDE 3, EAST VALLEY 2: At Sunnyside, Erika Jonson served nine aces on 22-for-23 serving and added 10 assists and 11 digs as the Grizzlies rallied for a 25-21, 18-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-13 victory. Sunnyside plays at West Valley on Tuesday.
Bryana Barry's 13 kills led East Valley.
East Valley highlights: Bryana Barry 4 aces, 5 perfect passes, 2 blocks, 13 kills, 9 digs; Macy Taylor 1 ace, 4 pp, 1 kill, 1 assist, 15 digs; Emma Gruenberg 6 aces, 1 block, 2 digs; Emily Wright 2.5 blocks; Myrisa Randolph 2 aces, 1.5 blocks, 6 kills, 13 assist, 4 digs; Allison Heater 4 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig; Ashlynn Sylve 5 kills, 2 digs.
Sunnyside highlights: Kaycee Hazzard 10 kills, 4 digs, 5 aces, 1 block; Alaina Morgan 3 aces, 19-20 serving, 2 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Mackenzie Chambers 7 perfect passes, 21 digs; Jadyn Muzzy 2 kills, 1 block; Jansyn Carrizales 24 assists, 4 digs, 4 kills; Kori Hazzard 3 kills, 5 digs; Emily Anderson 9 kills, 21 digs, 3 aces, 1 block, 9 pp; Erika Jonson 9 aces, 22-23 serving, 10 assists, 11 digs; Olivia Puente 6 kills, 12 digs, 4 pp, 1 ace.
--
SELAH 3, EISENHOWER 0: At Eisenhower, Taylor Kieser contributed nine kills, four aces and 11 assists to lead the Vikings to a 25-10, 25-9, 25-17 sweep.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 8-8 serving, 4 pp, 11 digs; Addie Scott 16-16 serving, 2 aces, 6 kills, 4 digs; Taylor Kieser 13-13 serving, 4 aces, block, 9 kills, 3 digs, 11 assists; Madi Ditter ace, 6 digs, 13 assists; Sydney Wells 7 aces, 6 kills, 4 digs; Sandra Hrle block, 3 kills; Mackenzie Pelson 2 aces, 2 digs.
Eisenhower highlights: Ashley Serna 2 blocks, 4 kills.
--
GRANDVIEW 3, DAVIS: At Grandview, Natalee Trevino put together 11 kills and 29 digs and Sydney Hamm amassed 35 assists and 16 digs as the Greyhounds won 25-21, 25-20, 16-25, 27-25.
Shaela Allen-Gregg collected 13 kills to pace Davis.
Davis highlights: TaShaila Villa 7 kills, 3 blocks, ace; Shaela Allen-Gregg 13 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Lily Gomez 2 kills, 9 digs; Sally Gargus 34 assists, 3 aces, 9 digs; Marisol Ramos 3 kills, 15 digs; Lily Mora 3 kills, 3 digs; Camryn Birch 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs, block.
Grandview highlights: Natalee Trevino 11 kills, 29 digs; Sienna Black 7 kills, 5 blocks; Mia Sanchez 19 digs, 3 aces; Sydney Hamm 35 assists, 16 digs.
Davis highlights vs. Prosser (from Thursday): Shaela Allen-Gregg 8 kills, ace; Mary Feusner 4 kills; Sally Gargus 2 aces; TaShaila Villa 3 blocks.
--
SCAC
LA SALLE 3, NACHES VALLEY 2: At Naches Valley, Tatum Marang posted team-highs of 14 kills, 25 digs and 26 perfect passes as the Lightning rallied from two sets down to knock off the Rangers 13-25, 16-25, 25-13, 25-21, 15-13. Allison Uecker had 18 kills and 24 digs for Naches Valley.
La Salle: Emilie Munguia 5 aces, 5 kills, 12 digs, 12 pp, block; Paige Falk ace, 2 digs, 2 pp, block; Tatum Marang 3 aces, 14 kills, 26 digs, 26 pp, block; Courtney Standley 3 aces, 11 kills, 16 digs, 4 pp, block, 17 assists; Teryn May 2 aces, 5 kills, 8 digs, 5 pp, block, 15 assists; Bella Kanelopoulos 11 digs, 6 pp.
Naches Valley highlights: Allison Uecker 18 kills, 16/16 serving, 2 aces, 24 digs; Emmie Meloy 14-16 serving, 6 kills; Hope Saucedo 4 kills, 3-3 serving; Cassandra Barragan 13-13 serving 2 aces, 32 digs; Payton Smith 19-20 serving, 11 digs; Katie Stout 15-16 serving, 15 digs.
--
ZILLAH 3, KIONA-BENTON 0: At Zillah, Mayce Wofford had 10 kills, 13 digs, and 10 assists and Brynn Widner was 11 for 11 serving with nine kills, 24 digs and two assists to lead the Leopards to a sweep of Kiona-Benton 25-13, 25-19, 25-20.
Zillah highlights: Mayce Wofford 6-17 serving, 2 aces, 10 kills, 13 digs, 10 assists; Vanessa Chavez 5-6 serving, 9 digs, 12 assists; Brynn Widner 11-11 serving, 9 kills, 24 digs, 2 assists; Emma Flood 3 kills, 1 block; Aly Delarosa 9-9 serving, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Diana Lopez 17-18 serving, 4 aces, 2 kills, 7 digs, 2 assists; Emmalee Nishi 10-10 serving, 27 digs, 2 assists.
---
TOPPENISH 3, WAPATO 1: At Wapato, Kenita Burgess and Jalissa Johnson combined for 19 kills as the Wildcats prevailed 25-13, 22-25, 27-25, 25-13.
Toppenish highlights: Jalissa Johnson 2 aces, 9 kills; Ariana Sanchez 6 aces, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Kenita Burgess 3 aces, 10 kills.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 3, CLE ELUM 0: At Cle Elum, Hailey Golob posted nine kills and eight assists for Granger while Nizhoni Tallman added 27 digs and 47 perfect passes in a 25-18, 25-20, 25-12 sweep.
Granger highlights: Ariela Solorio 11-12 serving, 3 aces, 4 kills, 12 assists, 8 digs, 4 perfect passes; Hailey Golob 9-9 serving, 3 aces, 9 kills, 8 assists, 7 digs; Mariel Birrueta 12-13 serving, 5 aces, 8 kills, 6 digs, 7 pp; Nizhoni Tallman 8-8 serving, 27 digs, 47 pp; Shaylin Cardenas 10 digs, 15 pp; Brittany Meza 15-15 serving, 6 pp.
---
MABTON 3, WHITE SWAN 0: At Mabton, the Vikings came up with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 sweep.
White Swan highlights: Sunmiet Brown 16 assist, 13 serves; Sidni Watkins 3 kills, block; Yuliana Yelechchin 8 perfect serves; Nakoda Sampson 3 aces; Shayonnie Jackson 7 kills; Lovey Vanpelt 5 kills; Jovena Scabbyrobe 6 digs.
---
KITTITAS 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Kittitas, the Coyotes earned a 25-18, 25-10, 25-10 sweep to improve to 5-1 overall.
Highland highlights: Sydney Hakala 5 kills; Gwen Rydberg 2 blocks, ace; Carol Govea ace; Paisley Loyd ace.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
EISENHOWER 2, SELAH 0: At Eisenhower, Alexia Lee and Abby Wommack scored for the Cadets. Sara Diehm made four saves to preserve the shutout.
First half: 1, Ike, Alexia Lee (Sierra Downes), 18:00.
Second half: 2, Ike, Abby Wammock (free kick), 64:00.
Saves: Sarah Russell (S) 2, Sar Diehm (E) 4.
---
WEST VALLEY 2, EAST VALLEY 0: At East Valley, the Rams scored twice in the first half, once on an own goal by East Valley and the other by Jes Lizotte in the 38th minute, to beat East Valley.
First half: 1, West Valley, own goal; 2, West Valley, Jes Lizotte, 38:00.
Second half: None.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 4; Makenzie Mellick (EV) 5.
---
DAVIS 5, GRANDVIEW 1: At Davis, the Pirates improved to 3-0 heading into Tuesday's home match against Eisenhower. No other details were available.
In other matches Saturday, Prosser edged Sunnyside 2-1.
---
SCAC
KIONA-BENTON 3, NACHES VALLEY 2 (SO): At Naches Valley, Faith Hahn-Landis and Reese Washburn scored for the Rangers to erase a two-goal deficit before losing a game tied after regulation for the third time this season.
In other SCAC matches, Wapato downed Burbank 9-1, Cle Elum blanked Toppenish 5-0 and College Place defeated Granger 7-0.
First half: 1, Ki-Be, 11:00. 2, Ki-Be, 28:00.
Second half: 3, NV, Reese Washburn, 46:00. 4, NV, Faith Hahn-Landis, 58:00.
Shootout: Ki-Be 4, NV 3 (Washburn, Evin Harvey, Hahn-Landis).
Saves: Tanara Ziebach (NV) 7, Ki-Be 8.
---
FOOTBALL
NONLEAGUE
TUMWATER 48, PROSSER 10: At Prosser, the Mustangs jumped out to a 10-6 lead early in the second quarter after quarterback Kaiden Rivera hit Tommy Inions for a touchdown. But the defending 2A champions came roaring back to hand Prosser a 48-10 loss.
Prosser trailed 26-10 at halftime in a game that was officially announced Thursday after Tumwater couldn't play its scheduled game against Black Hills. The Mustangs will return to CWAC play next Friday at home against Ellensburg.
• In EWAC play on Saturday, Granger improved to 2-0 with a 52-16 win at Mabton.
Tumwater=7=19=15=7=48
Prosser=3=7=0=0=—=10
Pro — FG Ryan Bechtel 27
Tum — Jacob Schuster 1 run (Nathan Vani kick)
Pro — Tommy Inions pass from Kaiden Rivera
Tum — Turner Allen 21 run (Vani kick)
Tum — Turner Allen 29 run (kick failed)
Tum — Tumwater 2 run (kick failed)
Tum — Turner Allen 17 run (run)
Tum — Seth Weller 13 pass from Cody Whalen (Vani kick)
Tum — Tumwater touchdown (Vani kick)
---
LATE FRIDAY
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 48, WAPATO 17: At Wapato, Grant Osborn threw for 279 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Rangers. He found Julian Rodriguez for two touchdowns in the first quarter and Osborn also ran for a 17-yard touchdown.
Rangers running back Alex Bost caught two passes for 135 yards and ran for 43 yards. Naches Valley will play at La Salle next week and Wapato will host Toppenish.
Naches Valley=20=14=14=0=—=48
Wapato=0=10=7=0=—=17
NV — Julian Rodriguez 67 pass from Grant Osborn (Nicholas Mueller kick)
NV — Xander Hires 15 pass from Osborn (Mueller kick)
NV — Rodriguez 17 pass from Osborn (Mueller kick)
Wap — Delgadillo 40 pass from De Luna (Delgadillo kick)
NV — Bost 55 pass from Osborn (Daon OldenKamp kick)
NV — Noah Robles 8 pass from Osborn (OldenKamp kick)
Wap — FG Delgadillo 31
Wap — Delgadillo 2 pass from De Luna (Delgadillo kick)
NV — Osborn 17 run (OldenKamp kick)
NV — Gooler 22 pass from Osborn (OldenKamp kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Naches Valley, Bost 10-43, Osborn 2-28, Mueller 1-22. Wapato, 23-82.
Passing — Naches Valley, Osborn 12-20-0-279. Wapato, De Luna 5-16-1-47.
Receiving — Naches Valley, Bost 2-135, Rodriguez 3-113, Robles 3-32, Hires 2-30, Gooler 1-22. Wapato, 5-47.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
AT LIONS POOL
Team scores: Selah 96, Prosser 22, Grandview 15, Toppenish 14, Zillah 12, East Valley 11.
Top three times
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Washabaugh, Vick, Young) 2:03.26, Toppenish 2:21.14, East Valley 2:23.45 (school record).
200 free: Robin Willey (S) 2:31.20, Grace Bestebreur (P) 2:37.82, Makenna Greene (P) 2:43.01.
200 IM: Katie Ramos (S) 2:26.09, Izzy Vick (S) 2:35.88, Arianna Sanchez (G) 2:44.77.
50 free: Gabi Young (S) 28.31, Kyli Washabaugh (S) 28.57, Baylee Manjarrez (Z) 29.64.
100 fly: Izzy Vick (S) 1:00.40, Katie Ramos (S) 1:11.27, Jedida Alvarez (G) 1:13.14.
100 free: Melissa Zuniga (T) 1:07.51, Grace Bestebreur (P) 1:09.45, Lizzie Church (EV) 1:10.38.
500 free: Elise Ozanich (S) 6:34.47, Robin Willey (S) 7:03.44, Holly Shirley (T) 7:22.52.
200 free relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Washabaugh, Vick) 1:50.25, Zillah 2:13.41, Prosser 2:19.10.
100 back: Arianna Sanchez (G) 1:16.03, Kayle Jones (EV) 1:22.53 (school record), Anna Domanico (P) 1:27.47,
100 breast: Gabi Young (S) 1:20.08, Kyli Washabaugh (S) 1:20.90, Jedida Alvarez (G) 1:24.82.
400 free relay: Selah (Willey, Strand, Newell, Ozanich) 4:44.30, Prosser 4:54.96, East Valley 5:08.46.
---