TOPPENISH — For the last decade, no one's found a way to top Zillah's renowned boys basketball program in the SCAC West.
Toppenish changed all that in emphatic fashion, beating the Leopards 72-44 to end No. 1 Zillah's 122-game league win streak, not to mention its unbeaten season, on Senior Night in Toppenish. The Wildcats pulled away in the second half to avenge a 78-72 loss at Zillah in January.
Junior Shane Rivera led the Wildcats with 21 points and perhaps more impressively, did most of the work holding the Yakima Valley's leading scorer Luke Navarre to just five points, 10 fewer than his previous season-low. Jason Grant added 18 points and Riley Mesplie contributed 14 for Toppenish, which led by seven at half.
Senior Clay Delp scored a team-high 20 points for Zillah, which will conclude its season Saturday at home against Wapato. Toppenish entered the evening ranked No. 5 in the WIAA's 1A RPI rankings and will play its season finale Saturday at Naches Valley.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 20, Garza 0, Perez 0, Avila 0, N. Navarre 0, Favilla 2, Torres 0, Ashton Waldman 10, Sandoval 3, John 4, Dulude 0, L. Navarre 5.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Riley Mesplie 14, Perez 9, Shane Rivera 21, Larios 0, G. Mesplie 0, Bauer 0, Arcila 7, Jason Grant 18, Robledo 0, Brice 0.
Zillah=10=9=14=11=—=44
Toppenish=15=11=21=25=—=72
-
NACHES VALLEY 59, LA SALLE 48: At Naches Valley, junior Jesse Benge scored 16 points to lead the Rangers (2-5, 9-9), who trailed 22-21 at halftime but rallied with a 21-point third period as Garren Gooler hit two 3-pointers.
LA SALLE — Craig 10, O'Conner 4, Zamora 0, Jaxton Caffrey 21, Josiah Gonzalez 11, Anderson 2, Judd 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Deiner 2, Uecker 5, Kohl 0, Abrams 9, Garren Gooler 10, Hires 0, Julian Rodriguez 11, Jewett 0, Jesse Benge 16, Cuyle 6.
La Salle=14=8=6=20=—=48
Naches Valley=12=9=21=17=—=59
Highlights: Rodriguez 5 assts, 5 stls, 2 blks.
-
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 61, EASTMONT 59: At West Valley, freshman Landen Birley hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with a team-high 16 points to help rally the Rams, who trailed 36-31 at the break.
Jackson Cluff scored all 14 of his points in the first half and Jaxson Goldsmith netted 13 for West Valley (7-3, 11-4), which will face Eastmont again on Tuesday.
EASTMONT — Schneider 4, Heimbigner 2, Travato 3, Eamon Monahan 16, Wiersma 3, Easley 7, Gallaher 6, Tyrell Malcolm 16.
WEST VALLEY — Jaxson Goldsmith 13, Jackson Cluff 14, Wilburn 7, Sadeddin 0, Perez 7, Landen Birley 16, May 4.
Eastmont=15=21=14=9=—=59
West Valley=17=14=17=13=—=61
-
CWAC
PROSSER 72, ELLENSBURG 59: At Ellensburg, the Mustangs topped the Bulldogs for the 11th straight time with the help of 21 points from Kaiden Rivera and 20 from Kolbe Phillips.
PROSSER — Reyes 9, Kob. McClure 9, Kolbe Phillips 20, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 11, Griffiths 0, Bailey 0, Kaiden Rivera 21, Gonzalez 3, Hultberg 0.
ELLENSBURG — Marrs 4, Conaway 3, Cade Gibson 11, Morrill 1, Fortier 0, Nealey 0, Andaya 7, Boast 0, JT Fenz 14, Emmett Fenz 17, Eli Lewis 2.
Prosser=17=16=19=20=—=72
Ellensburg=13=9=23=14=—=59
Highlights: Gibson (E) 8 rebs, 4 assts, 3 stls; Gavin Marrs (E) 6 rebs, 4 assts; Kolbe Phillips (P) 4 3p.
-
EPHRATA 51, SELAH 36: At Ephrata, Jack Kuhn's scored 12 points for the Vikings and Ethan Black scored a game-high 17 points in the season finale for both teams.
SELAH — J. Pepper 3, Giles 1, McNett 0, Jack Kuhn 12, Seely 2, Young 7, L. Pepper 9, Wright 2.
EPHRATA — Hendrick 1, Hans Roberts 12, Black 5, W. Roberts 5, Ethan Black 17, Cobb 2, H. Roberts 0, Devine 9, Chornuk 0.
Selah=9=4=14=9=—=36
Ephrata=12=13=19=7=—=51
Selah highlights: Levi Pepper 15 rebs; Jackson Pepper 5 assts.
-
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 58, WHITE SWAN 36: At White Swan, Joel Kelly posted a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Warriors recovered from a dismal first quarter to finish the regular season unbeaten in league play. White Swan will travel to Kittitas on Saturday.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 2, Najar 3, Luke Chafin 16, Singer 9, Joel Kelly 20, Johnson 0, Favero 5, Dearing 0, Montgomery 3, Williams 0.
WHITE SWAN — Rodriguez 0, Gleason 5, Valdez 8, Hamilton 9, Blodgett 0, Ryan 0, Hull 2, Lawrence 0, Bill 4, Dittentholer 8, Shavehead 0.
Cle Elum=3=19=21=15=—=58
White Swan=7=14=8=7=—=36
Highlights: Kelly (CE) 13 rebs, 4 stls; Cole Singer (CE) 5 rebs; Dominick Johnson (CE) 5 rebs; Jett Favero (WS) 5 stls; Roger Valdez (WS) 7 rebs, 5 assts; Willie Dittentholer (WS) 3 stls.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 55, DESALES 49: At Sunnyside Christian.
-
NONLEAGUE
CONNELL 44, WAPATO 41: At Connell.
-
GIRLS
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 66, EASTMONT 31: At West Valley, sophomore Laiken Hill struck for a season-high 26 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and added nine steals and seven assists for the Rams. Teammate Julianna Bell, also a sophomore, netted 13 points.
EASTMONT — Noell 7, Klickenberg 2, Bergen 3, Davis 3, Southerland 3, Bauman 4, Heinz 7, Otterstetter 2.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 26, Morford 4, Fries 0, Tweedy 6, Julianna Bell 13, Bremerman 8, Betterton 1, Kraft 7, Steiner 1, McMurry 0..
Eastmont=7=10=4=10=—=31
West Valley=17=19=19=11=—=66
Highlights: Sophie Kraft 8 rebs; Hill 4 3p, 9 stls, 7 assts.
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 65, PROSSER 38: At Ellensburg, Rylee Leishman and Jamison Philip led four Bulldogs in double figures with 14 points apiece to cap off an unbeaten regular season. They'll be the No. 1 seed and Prosser earned the No. 2 seed for next week's CWAC district tournament.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 5, Milanez 6, Maljaars 2, Malia Cortes 10, Ibarra 0, Dixon 7, Blair 4, Taylor 1, Wright 3.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, Dylan Philip 11, Rylee Leishman 14, Jamison Philip 14, L. Rogel 7, Q. Rogel 1, Maddie Kennedy 10, Johnson 0, Blume 7, Ravet 1, Marrs 0.
Prosser=6=12=5=15=—=38
Ellensburg=8=19=10=28=—=65
-
EPHRATA 60, SELAH 52: At Ephrata, Jayden Horton scored 17 points to lead the Vikings and Hayden Mills put up 30 for Ephrata. The two teams will square off again Saturday in Ellensburg to determine the sixth and final seed for next week's CWAC district tournament.
SELAH — Ruark 9, Hall 0, Hartman 2, Andrews 3, Jayden Horton 17, Karlyann Mattson 12, Garza 7, Coons 2.
EPHRATA — Hagy 4, Farias 5, Alessa Soto 12, Evenson 0, A. Mills 9, Hayden Mills 30, Alvarez 0, Falconer 0.
Selah=14=10=15=13=—=52
Ephrata=17=10=18=15=—=60
-
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 76, TOPPENISH 57: At Toppenish, Brynn Widner scored 12 of her game-high 28 points in a big fourth quarter for the Leopards, who also got 22 points from Mia Hicks in their eighth straight win. They'll host Wapato while Toppenish plays at Naches Valley to conclude the regular season on Saturday.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 28, Mia Hicks 22, Flood 2, Esquivel 7, Garza 6, Gonzales 4, Oliver 3.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 21, Cuevas 0, Bree Peters 13, Cisneros 0, Camacho 0, Hill 6, C. Peters 3, Sanchez 3, Norman 0, Jadyn Johnson 11, McCord 0.
Zillah=19=18=9=30=—=76
Toppenish=11=20=14=12=—=57
Zillah highlights: Widner 10 rebs; Hicks 8 rebs, 4 assts; D'Ana Esquivel 5 rebs, 5 stls; Kassy Garza 6 rebs.
-
NACHES VALLEY 58, LA SALLE 53: At Naches Valley, Taylor Dunbar scored 14 of her 21 points in the first half and the Rangers rallied in the third quarter before holding off La Salle, which was led by freshman Ellie Bost's 24 points.
LA SALLE — Rylee Goins 11, Fuller 4, Torres 0, Wheeler 3, Ellie Bost 24, Valladeres 0, Wells 4, Alegria 0, Brown 0, Gallegos 6, White 1.
NACHES VALLEY — Gooler 0, Yates 6, Taylor Dunbar 21, Galvez 0, Rowe 5, VanAmburg 5, Kime 1, Maddy Jewett 11, Hargroves 9, Clements 9, Christopherson 9.
La Salle=18=12=13=10=—=53
Naches Valley=17=20=10=11=—=58
Highlights: Bost (LS) 4 3p.
---
EWAC WEST
WHITE SWAN 54, CLE ELUM 41: At White Swan, the Cougars dominated the second and third quarters to pick up their third win in the last four games and complete a season sweep of the Warriors.
WHITE SWAN — Jackson 3, Fiander 5, M. Bass 9, Bock 8, Scabbyrobe 5, E. Bass 8, Wolfsberger 8, Vanpel 6, Young 2, Wheeler 0.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 3, DeWitt 4, Bator 9, Singer 2, Anderson 0, Santiago 5, Glondo 7, Martin 6, Ellison 5.
White Swan=9=20=17=8=—=54
Cle Elum=11=6=7=17=—=41
Highlights: Shayonnie Jackson (WS) 5 rebs, 2 assts; Eliza Bass (WS) 4 rebs, 2 assts; Macey Fiander (WS) 5 rebs; Melanie Bass (WS) 4 rebs, 2 assts; Maddy Kretschman (CE) 3 stls; Rachael Bator (CE) 9 rebs; Gracie Glondo (CE) 5 rebs; Isabelle Martin (CE) 5 rebs; Gwen Ellison (CE) 6 rebs.
-
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 64, CONNELL 50: At Wapato, KK Bass led the Wolves with 23 points and Jordan Espinoza added 13 in their seventh straight win. They'll travel to Zillah Saturday night for a chance to earn a share of the SCAC West title in the regular season finale.
CONNELL — Thompson 5, Maggie Smith 24, Kenzie Clyde 13, McGary 2, Hales 0, Jenks 2, Moore 4, Poulson 0, Garza 0, Townsend 0.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 10, Grunlose 3, Hamilton 0, Alvarado 3, Tillequots 0, Garza 3, Jordan Espinoza 13, KK Bass 23, Colin 9, Gonzalez 0.
Connell=9=8=11=22=—=50
Wapato=15=13=17=19=—=64
-
WARDEN 90, WARDEN 22: At Warden, Kiana Ross netted 27 points to lead the top-ranked and unbeaten Cougars.
MABTON — Sanchez 2, Chavez 0, Bonewell 0, Roettger 5, Ramirez 3, Macedo 0, Simpson 0, Aviles 0, Galarza 4, Zavala 8.
WARDEN — Lauryn Madsen 17, Rangel 3, Jaryn Madsen 26, Enriquez 2, Rylee Mckay 12, Kiana Rios 27.
Mabton=2=10=5=5=—=22
Warden=33=23=26=8=—=90
---
