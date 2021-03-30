SUNNYSIDE — Jansyn Carrizales collected 36 assists and added 11 digs and five aces to help Sunnyside earn a four-set triumph over Davis in CBBN volleyball Tuesday night.
Kaycee Hazzard produced another versatile effort with 13 kills, 23 digs and seven aces for the Grizzlies, who won 25-16, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22.
Shaela Allen-Greggs led Davis with 13 kills and nine digs.
Second-place Sunnyside, which at 6-2 trails West Valley by a game, finishes its season on Thursday at home against Eisenhower while Davis hosts the Rams.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 13 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace; Sally Gargus 18 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace; Lily Gomez 4 digs, 2 aces; Grace Grimaldo 19 digs.
Sunnyside highlights: Kaycee Hazzard 7 aces, 23 digs, 13 kills; Alyna Ramirez 7 kills, 17-19 serving, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Alaina Morgan 6 kills, 3 digs, 17-18 serving, 2 aces; Mackenzie Chambers 18 digs, 12 pp; Jadyn Muzzy 4 kills; Jansyn Carrizales 5 aces, 3 kills, 36 assists, 11 digs; Emily Anderson 9 kills, 5 digs; Erika Jonson 2 aces, 5 assists, 6 digs; Olivia Puente 14 digs, 8-9 serving.
WEST VALLEY 3, EISENHOWER 0: At West Valley, with the varsity back on the court after a week of COVID quarantine, the Rams earned a 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 sweep. The Rams wrap up their season on Thursday at Davis.
West Valley highlights: Zoey Crimin 12 kills, 2 blocks; Kennedy Webb 5 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces; Lily Kinloch 4 kills, 1 block; Reese Groth 3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Krystyn Colton 6 digs, 1 kill; JaLara Allen 4 digs; Lexi Barbee 17 assists, 3 digs; Hailey Murdoch 3 aces, 7 assists, 3 digs.
Eisenhower highlights: Evelyn Shapiro 3 blocks; Montana Dixon 8 kills, 11 digs, 3 assists; Eboni Johnson 3 kills, 4 aces, 15-15 serving, 5 assists; Isabel Pastor 2 kills, 4 digs; Lilee Peralta 1 kill, 2 aces, 1 block; Lupe Flores 5 digs; Evelin Rodriguez 4 assists, 3 aces.
SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 4, EISENHOWER 0: At Eisenhower, after a scoreless first half, junior Mackenzie Kitt assisted on the Rams’ first goal in the second half and scored the third tally. Sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Poor made five saves in WV’s eighth shutout.
West Valley is 7-1 in league with a one-game lead over Davis and will host the Pirates in the season finale on Thursday.
The Pirates defeated Sunnyside 2-0 on Tuesday.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, WV, Laiken Hill (Mackenzie Kitt), 46:10; 2, WV, Jes Lizotte (Gracie Brownell), 57:30; 3, WV, Kitt (Ashlyn Valdovinos), 66:36; 4, WV, Kaitlyn Rudick (Emily Gohl), 75:46.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 5, Sierra Downes (E) 5.
SOFTBALLCWAC
ELLENSBURG 24, GRANDVIEW 0: At Ellensburg, Kassidy Winter and Tess Polacek combined for a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Maggie Bedsaul hit two doubles, scored twice and drove in three for the Bulldogs (3-0).
Grandview 000 00 — 0 0 8
Ellensburg 953 7x — 24 15 1
Ledesma, Mendoza (4) and Perez; Winter, Polacek (4) and Messner.
Highlights: Kassidy Winter (E) 3 IP, 4 BB, 4 K; Tess Polacek (E) 2 IP, 1 BB, 6 K; Victoria Zimmerman (E) 3-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Lily Case (E) 1-1, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Maddie Kennedy (E) 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Jami Nelson (E) 3-4, 2b, 4 runs, RBI; Maggie Bedsaul (E) 2-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Sienna Pascoe (E) 1-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI.
SELAH 20, PROSSER 0: At Selah, Erin Lee struck out seven in four shutout innings and Lauren Thomas was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI for the Vikings.
Prosser 000 00 — 0 1 3 Selah (10)80 2x — 20 14 0
Metz and Schab. Lee, Thomas (5) and Hite.
Highlights: Brynn Pendleton (S) 1-2, 3 runs; Sydney Wells (S) 2-3, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Lauren Thomas (S) 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brooke Wangler (S) 2-4; Paige Scoggin (S) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Erin Lee (S) 1 H, 7 K.
SLOWPITCH
CBBN
EISENHOWER 18-11, DAVIS 7-9: At Kiwanis Park, Kathryn Suhm was 8-for-10 for the day with two doubles, a triple, five runs scored and two RBI for the Cadets, who conclude their season on Thursday at Sunnyside while Davis hosts West Valley.
Game 1
Eisenhower 410 454 0 — 18 25 2 Davis 106 000 0 — 7 10 1 Niblett and Martinez; Omta and Montemayor.
Highlights: Kathryn Suhm (E) 4-5, 2b, 3b, 5 runs, RBI; Vincenina Abarca (E) 4-5, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Taylor Yockey (E) 5-5, 2b, 3b, 4 runs, 5 RBI; Talia Omta (D) 1-3, 3b, run, RBI; Mia Martinez (D) 2-2, 2 RBI.
Game 2
Eisenhower 042 014 0 — 11 15 6 Davis 004 041 0 — 9 7 9
Niblett, Suhm (5) and Martinez; Omta and Fragoso.
Highlights: Kathryn Suhm (E) 4-5, 2b, RBI; Vincenina Abarca (E) 3-5, 3 runs, RBI; Jennifer Martinez (E) 1-3, 2 RBI; J Orozco (D) 2-4, 2b, 3b, run, 4 RBI.
SUNNYSIDE 13-6, WEST VALLEY 12-18: At Sunnyside, the Grizzlies handed West Valley its first loss of the season, building a 10-4 lead through four innings of the opener, and WV’s Kenidee Holden had four hits and four runs scored in the second game to finish 8-for-8.
Game 1
West Valley 202 052 1 — 12 22 4 Sunnyside 202 630 x — 13 23 2
Arnold and Edris; Sunnyside unavailable.
Highlights: Kenidee Holden (WV) 4-4, 2b, run; Haley Betterton (WV) 4-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 3-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Anika Garcia (WV) 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Alicia Rodriguez (S) 2-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Alondra Ruiz (S) 3-4, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Yaz Cisneros (S) 3-4.
Game 2
West Valley 313 029 — 18 27 9 Sunnyside 101 031 — 6 12 4
Butler and Statler; Sunnyside unavailable.
Highlights: Katie Arnold (WV) 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Anika Garcia (WV) 4-4, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 4-4, 3b, 4 runs, RBI; Alexys Soptich (WV) 4-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Millie Alvarado (S) 3-3, run; Anai Perez (S) 2-3, 2 2b, RBI.
GOLF
CWAC
AT ELLENSBURG
Team scores: East Valley 444, Selah 455, Ellensburg inc.
Individual: Lexi Becker (S) 95, Ashlin Snider (EV) 105, Jacey Scott (S) 107, Josslyn Spurgin (EV) 110, Macy Taylor (EV) 111, Grace Russell (WV) 118, Elessar Grejeda (EV) 120.
SCAC
AT MT. ADAMS
Girls — Top team: Wapato, 566. Individual: Delaney Allan (La Salle) 128, Alyx Dudenhoeffer (W) 139, Geraldi Travis (W) 140, Guadeloupe Torres (W) 143. Boys — Top team: Toppenish 486. Individual: Frank Canapo (W) 96, Quintic Jacob (W) 115, Rocco Clark (T) 119, Jaxon Smith (T) 119.