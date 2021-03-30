A late goal from Caden McNett gave Selah a 3-2 win in CWAC boys soccer Tuesday night at East Valley.
The Vikings jumped out to a 2-0 lead behind goals from Miguel Covarrubias and Abdurahim Leigh before East Valley evened the score in the second half. Diego Figeroa made two saves to help Selah (2-0) stay unbeaten heading into Saturday’s match at Ellensburg.
EV will play at Ellensburg on Thursday. In other CWAC action, Prosser won 2-0 at Ellensburg.
First half: 1, Selah, Miguel Covarrubias (PK), 26:00.
Second half: 2, Selah, Abdurahim Leigh, 49:00. 3, East Valley, 58:00. 4, East Valley (PK), 65:00. 5, Selah, Caden McNett (Christian Cuevas), 75:00.
Saves: Diego Figeroa (S) 2.
BASEBALL
CWAC
SELAH 13, PROSSER 0: At Selah, three Vikings pitchers combined for a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts to open the season. Connor Dailey went 4 for 4 and Caden Herbst hit a 2-run triple to go along with his two scoreless innings on the mound. Selah will host East Valley and Prosser will play at Grandview in Saturday doubleheaders.
Prosser 000 000 — 0 0 6 Selah 454 40x — 13 11 1
Bestebreur, Malbry (4) and Contreras. Herbst, Seely (3), Peralta (5) and Pettyjohn.
Selah highlights: Connor Dailey 4-4, RBI; Dean Pettyjohn 2-3, RBI; Eian Peralta 2-3, 2 RBI; Caden Herbst 2-run triple, 3 RBI.
ELLENSBURG 6, GRANDVIEW 2: At Grandview, Brayden Twaites tripled, drove in three runs and struck out four for Ellensburg in its third straight win to open the season. The Greyhounds will host Prosser in a doubleheader this Saturday and the Bulldogs won’t play again until a home doubleheader against East Valley on April 10.
Ellensburg 050 000 1 — 6 5 4 Grandview 100 000 1 — 2 6 2
Twaites, Dello and Morrill. Cardenas, Guillen and Judkins.
Highlights: Brayden Twaites (E) 1-3, 3b, run, 3 RBI; John Beard (E) 1-3, 2b; Cardenas (G) 1-4, 2b, run; Matthew Sauve (G) 1-3, 2b, RBI.
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 11-12, LA SALLE 0-2: At Naches, Jack Jenkins struck out eight in four innings and hit a triple, scored three times and drove in four to help the Rangers sweep La Salle. Danny Cypher went 3 for 5 on the day and scored four times for Naches Valley.
Game 1
La Salle 000 00 — 0 2 3 Naches Valley 502 4x — 11 5 1
Elder, Messer (4) and Marquis. Jenkins, Gooler (5) and Cypher.
Highlights: Jack Jenkins (NV) 4 IP, 8 K, 1-2, 2 runs, RBI; Danny Cypher 1-2, 3 runs; Luke Jenkins 1-3, 3 RBI; Tyson Snell 1-2, 2b.
Game 2
La Salle 000 00 — 2 2 0 Naches Valley 103 8x — 12 10 0
Retting, Snell (4) and Marquis. L. Jenkins, Campbell (5) and Cypher.
NV highlights: Porter Abrams 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Logan Stevenson 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; J. Jenkins 1-3, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Cypher 2-3, run; Gunnar Gaethle 1-2, 3b, run, RBI.
FOOTBALL
EWAC
RIVER VIEW 28, GRANGER 6: At Granger, senior quarterback Johnny Mendoza threw for 110 yards and a touchdown and ran for 54 yards to lead the Spartans, who finished the season 4-2. River View’s Trent Sakota passed for 175 yards and two scores as his team finished 5-1.
River View 7 7 0 14 — 28
Granger 0 0 0 6 — 6
RV — Josh Powers 54 pass Trent Sakota (Braulio Mendoza kick)
RV — Anthony Vasquez 17 run (Mendoza kick)
RV — Mendoza 74 run (Mendoza kick)
Granger — Colton Petty 3 pass from Johnny Mendoza (run failed)
RV — Jude Singer 13 pass from Sakota (Mendoza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — RV, Mendoza 11-149, Vasquez 5-32, Sakota 7-47. Granger, Mendoza 16-54, Ryan Heckert 9-25, Ismael Torrez 7-26, Diego Cantu 7-44.
PASSING — RV, Sakota 11-12-0-175. Granger, Mendoza 5-9-2-110.
RECEIVING — RV, Guzman 4-95, Singer 4-48. Granger, Cantu 1-39, AJ Cardenas 1-47, Petty 2-14, Gilbert Sanchez 1-10.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG 40, WHITE SWAN 12: At White Swan, Kupkana Leavitt scored twice for the Cougars in their season finale. He caught 10 passes for 100 yards from Chance Abrams.
Dayton-Waitsburg 6 26 0 6 — 40
White Swan 6 0 6 0 — 12
WS — Kupkana Leavitt 30 pass from Chance Abrams (pass failed)
WS — Leavitt 5 pass from Abrams (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — White Swan, Steven Verwey 10-45, Victor Broncheau 8-36, Daunte Frank 6-30, Robert Haggerty 7-52.
PASSING — White Swan, Abrams 15-30-1-150.
RECEIVING — White Swan, Leavitt 10-100, Donovan Watlamet 2-15, Brylen Scrabbyrobe 1-5, Verwey 2-30.
TRI-CITIES PREP 41, HIGHLAND 0
Tri-Cities Prep 14 21 6 0 — 41
Highland 0 0 0 0 — 0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Highland: Fabian Pacheco 7-21, Marco Ramirez 4-9, Jesus Silva 1-0, Salvador Gonzalez 1-0, Jorge Villfan 1-(minus-1), Isaias Escamilla 1-(minus-5).
PASSING — Highland, Isaias Escamilla 7-9-0-49, Salvador Gonzalez 0-4-2-0.
RECEIVING — Highland, Luis Alcala 3-23, Jesus Silva 1-17, Jorge Villfan 1-7, Marco Ramirez 2-2.