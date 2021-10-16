ELLENSBURG — Ryker Fortier and George Wright combined for 257 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns each as Ellensburg defeated Rochester 41-0 in nonleague football Saturday afternoon at Andreotti Field.
The Bulldogs’ defense held Rochester to 47 yards of total offense and six first downs.
Fortier gained 150 yards on the ground and threw for 56 yards for Ellensburg, which leveled its season record at 3-3 and will resume CWAC play on Friday at Othello.
Rochester 0 0 0 0 — 0
Ellensburg 14 13 7 7 — 41
Ell — George Wright 4 run (run failed)
Ell — Elijah Ihrke 34 pass from Joe Bugni (Riley Gibson run)
Ell — Ryker Fortier 11 run (kick failed)
Ell — Wright 47 run (Adam Singer kick)
Ell — Fortier 21 run (Singer kick)
Ell — Gibson 20 run (Singer kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rochester, Talon Betts 17-50, Connor Morris 3-6, Palmer Watt 1-2, Landon Hawes 3-(minus 13), Tate Quarnstrom 8-(minus 19). Ellensburg, Fortier 15-150, Wright 13-107, Gibson 8-46.
PASSING — Rochester, Hawes 4-7-0-21, Quarnstrom 2-8-1-0, Betts 0-1-0-0. Ellensburg, Fortier 7-13-0-56, Bugni 1-1-0-34.
RECEIVING — Betts 3-11, Erik Vasquez 2-4, Max Mboob 1-6. Ellensburg, Darius Andaya 5-54, Ihrke 2-33, Emmett Hoyt 1-3.
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 28, GRANGER 0: At Granger, the ninth-ranked Timberwolves moved to 3-0 in league and 6-1 for the season with a home game against Highland next Friday. Granger (1-2, 2-4) is at White Swan on Thursday.
Goldendale 0 14 7 7 — 28
Granger 0 0 0 0 — 0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Granger, Ricky Cisneros 25-91, AJ Cardenas 13-42, Chris Villa 6-43. Goldendale, not available.
PASSING — Granger, LJ Castro 0-6-1-0, Julian Castro 0-2-0-0. Goldendale, not available.
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN WEST VALLEY 3, WENATCHEE 1: At Wenatchee, Kendall Moore scored two more goals to help the Rams boost their league record to 7-2 with their sixth straight win.
Gigi Doucette also scored for West Valley, which hosts Eisenhower on Tuesday.
First half: 1, West Valley, Kendall Moore, 16:00; 2, Wenatchee, 35:00.
Second half: 3, West Valley, Moore, 69:00; 4, West Valley, Gigi Doucette.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 5; Wenatchee 7.
MOSES LAKE 7, DAVIS 2: At Davis, Vanessa Lugo and Cindy Ruiz scored goals for the Pirates, who play at Sunnyside on Tuesday. In other league play, first-place Eastmont beat Sunnyside 9-0.
First half: 1, Davis: Vanessa Lugo (Arlene Mendez).
Second half: Cindy Ruiz (Mendez).
Saves: Alexis Torres (D) 10.
GIRLS SWIMMING
AT LIONS POOL
Time Trials
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 2:03.50, Selah 2:19.02, West Valley 2:20.00.
200 free: Addie Mitchell (Ike) 2:02.37, Riley Goin (WV) 2:28.08, Mark Mickelson (Ike) 2:33.95.
200 IM: Katie Ramos (Se) 2:30.94, Elise Ozanich (Se) 2:45.63, Isabelle Ehlis (D) 2:49.89.
50 free: Izzy Vick (Se) 25.92, Abby Wagner (NV) 29.14, Gabby Young (Se) 29.68.
Diving: Taylor Germeoux (Ike) 90.00, Nayla Salinas (Ike) 85.20, Lizette Zacarias (D) 75.25.
100 fly: Addie Mitchell (Ike) 1:00.17, Mark Mickelson (Ike) 1:19.81, Estefani Moreno (Se) 1:20.17.
100 free: Izzy Vick (Se) 59.15, Isabelle Ehlis (D) 1:04.38, Caitlin Strand (Se) 1:06.06.
500 free: Katie Ramos (Se) 6:03.17, Elise Ozanich (Se) 6:25.96, Robin Willey (Se) 6:38.11.
200 free relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Ozanich, Vick) 1:53.64, West Valley 2:04.00, Selah 2:06.49.
100 back: Abby Wagner (NV) 1:12.24, Riley Goin (WV) 1:16.00, Sierra Newell (Se) 1:17.47.
100 breast: Gabby Young (Se) 1:21.63, Leah Stapleton (WV) and Angelica Falcon (D) 1:23.57.
400 free relay: Eisenhower (Mitchell, Martin, Mickelson, Hull) 4:33.16, Selah 4:36.69, West Valley 4:48.80.
CROSS COUNTRY
MOSES LAKE INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: Liberty Bell 45, West Valley 70, Moses Lake 77. Also: 6, Wapato 160; 7, Sunnyside 208; 8, Davis 209; 9, Goldendale 256. Local highlights: 4, Nathan Ditto (WV) 17:45 (5K); 6, Anders Norman (D) 17:57; 12, Israel McDonald (WV) 18:18; 15, Cesar Loza (Wap) 18:21.
GIRLS
Team scores: Moses Lake 41, West Valley 63, Davis 65. Also: 9, Sunnyside 212. Local highlights: 5, Crystal Colin (Wap) 21:21; 9, Ilene Moran (D) 22:06; 12, Brooke Bauer (WV) 22:26; 13, Isabella Gutierrez (D) 23:17.
