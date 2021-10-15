CBBN

Davis at Eisenhower

Sunnyside at Moses Lake

West Valley at Wenatchee

CWAC

Ephrata at Selah

Othello at Prosser

East Valley at Grandview

SCAC West

Wapato at Naches Valley

Toppenish at La Salle

EWAC West

White Swan at Cle Elum

